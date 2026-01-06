Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai Features
  • How to Master AI Photo Editing: Pro Prompts for Nano Banana and ChatGPT

How to Master AI Photo Editing: Pro Prompts for Nano Banana and ChatGPT

Editing Photos using AI apps such as Nano Banana and ChatGPT is easy as long as you understand the fundamentals.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 January 2026 19:29 IST
How to Master AI Photo Editing: Pro Prompts for Nano Banana and ChatGPT

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Teo Zac

AI photo editing results depend on prompt clarity when using Nano Banana and ChatGPT

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nano Banana and ChatGPT respond best to clear constraints
  • Prompt structure matters more than model choice in AI photo editing
  • Professional edits rely on realism, not aggressive effects
Advertisement

Ever since the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) image editing models, the ability to transform a regular photo into a stunning studio-grade capture has been democratised. Anyone with a smartphone or a laptop and access to the Internet can upload their images on platforms such as Nano Banana-powered Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, and others, and make a natural language request for what they want different in it. And within a few seconds, the AI will bring your vision into reality.

However, while AI has made photo editing an easy skill to access, mastering it is slightly tricky. Since the interface has shifted to language, unless you can explicitly and clearly instruct the AI chatbot to make the edits that you want, there is a chance that you will end up with something shy of your desired goal. But there is no reason to worry. Here, we have detailed the fundamentals that you should remember while writing a photo editing prompt, and shared some sample prompts that you can directly use for a quick edit. Let us take a look.

Fundamentals of AI Photo Editing

Prompt writing for AI image editing is about communicating intent clearly rather than describing every visual detail. Modern image models such as Nano Banana and ChatGPT do not edit images pixel by pixel in isolation. They first interpret what the image contains, identify subjects, text, lighting, depth, and objects, and then decide how to apply changes. A good prompt works with that process by stating what should change, what should remain untouched, and how strong the edit should be.

Specificity matters more than length. Vague instructions such as “enhance this photo” leave too much room for interpretation, often resulting in over-sharpened faces, exaggerated colours, or altered lighting. Clear prompts narrow the model's focus. For example, asking to “reduce noise in darker areas while preserving highlights” gives the system a defined task and a boundary, leading to more predictable outcomes. The goal is not to control every step, but to remove ambiguity.

Constraints are just as important as instructions. AI models are designed to optimise aggressively unless told otherwise. Without limits, they may smooth skin excessively, alter facial structure, or introduce visual elements that were not present. Phrases like “do not change colours,” “preserve original lighting,” or “keep background depth unchanged” act as guardrails. These constraints help the model prioritise realism, which is especially important for portraits, documents, or images containing recognisable text and logos.

Another key principle is separating the subject from the background in the prompt. Modern image models rely heavily on object and region detection. When prompts distinguish between the main subject and secondary elements, edits become cleaner. Instructions such as “enhance subject clarity while keeping the background unchanged” or “remove the object on the left without affecting the rest of the frame” align closely with how these systems internally segment images.

Finally, prompt writing benefits from an iterative mindset. The first result does not need to be perfect. Small refinements, such as adding “subtle,” “minimal,” or “slightly stronger,” allow users to guide the chatbot without rewriting the entire prompt. In practice, effective AI image editing is less about finding a single perfect sentence and more about developing a prompt structure that can be reused and adjusted across different images and tools.

Pro AI Photo Editing Prompts That Actually Work

While you can refer to the abovementioned guide to develop a prompt for complex and very specific edits to an image, we are also sharing some prompts for everyday use cases that you can simply copy and paste on a chatbot platform to get the desired result. These prompts should immediately upgrade the results you see in the final output. Let's begin.

Sharpening Without Overprocessing

Prompt: “Improve sharpness across the image while keeping natural textures intact. Reduce motion blur and noise. Avoid halos or artificial edges. Preserve original colours.”

Why it works: This prompt defines both the goal and the limits. AI models tend to oversharpen unless told not to. Calling out halos and colour preservation keeps the edit realistic, especially for photos captured using a midrange smartphone camera.

Fixing Low-Light Photos Naturally

Prompt: “Brighten the image using realistic lighting. Increase shadow detail while protecting highlights. Reduce noise in darker areas. Maintain the original mood.”

Why it works: Instead of asking for brightness, this prompt focuses on balance. Nano Banana and ChatGPT both respond better when told to preserve mood rather than maximise exposure.

Removing Objects Cleanly

Prompt: “Remove the object on the right and fill the background using the surrounding visual context. Maintain lighting direction and depth consistency. Do not alter other elements.”

Why it works: This limits the AI's scope. By referencing lighting and depth, the model avoids flat or mismatched background reconstruction.

Retouching Faces Without Losing Detail

Prompt: “Even out skin tone and reduce blemishes while preserving pores and fine details. Do not smooth excessively. Keep facial structure unchanged.”

Why it works: AI models often default to plastic-looking skin. This prompt explicitly blocks that behaviour and preserves realism.

Fixing Glare on Glasses

Prompt: “Reduce glare on glasses without changing eye shape, expression, or lens colour. Balance lighting to match the rest of the face.”

Why it works: Identity-sensitive edits require constraints. This prompt protects facial features while targeting the problem area.

Improving Portrait Mode Photos

Prompt: “Enhance subject clarity while keeping the existing background blur unchanged. Reduce background noise only. Do not add artificial bokeh.”

Why it works: It stops the model from inventing blur and focuses on refining what is already there.

Editing Text Inside Images

Prompt: “Correct and replace the text while matching original font style, size, and alignment. Ensure spelling accuracy and consistent kerning.”

Why it works: Both Nano Banana and ChatGPT now understand text as language, not just pixels. Explicit typography instructions improve accuracy.

Stylised Edits Without Distortion

Prompt: “Apply a modern cinematic colour grade with deeper contrast and subtle grain. Do not distort faces, logos, or proportions.”

Why it works: This allows aesthetic changes while protecting structure and branding.

Finally, prompt engineering is all about logic-based creativity. So, feel free to experiment with your instructions to see what fits your needs the best.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: AI Photo Editing, Nano Banana, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Note 15 5G First Impressions
How to Master AI Photo Editing: Pro Prompts for Nano Banana and ChatGPT
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G Launched in India With 108-Megapixel Camera at This Price
  2. Realme Pad 3 Debuts in India With 12,200mAh Battery: Check Price
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G With 12,000mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  4. Realme 16 Pro Series With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  6. Vivo X200T Said to Launch in India With 'Aggressive' Pricing
  7. Redmi Note 15 5G First Impressions
  8. Honor Power 2 Debuts With Dimensity 8500 Elite, Massive 10,080mAh Battery
  9. Nvidia Introduces Vera Rubin as Successor to Blackwell AI Platform
  10. Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Months Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  2. Nvidia Unveils Vera Rubin AI Platform, New Open-Source AI Models at CES 2026
  3. Motorola Razr Fold Design Spotted in Leaked Images; Company Confirms Book-Style Foldable Will Debut at CES 2026
  4. Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Features
  5. Red Magic 11 Air Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip; Memory and Software Details Revealed
  6. CES 2026: Samsung Display Showcases Crease-Free Screen That Could Debut on Upcoming Foldable Phones
  7. OpenAI Says Over 40 Million Users Have Asked ChatGPT Healthcare Questions: Report
  8. CES 2026: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 and Zephyrus Duo 16 Launched, ROG G1000 Tags Along
  9. Vivo X200T Price Range Leaked Alongside Anticipated India Launch Timeline
  10. CES 2026: Acer's Swift, Predator and Nitro Laptops Refreshed With Intel's Panther Lake Processors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »