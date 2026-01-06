How to Master AI Photo Editing: Pro Prompts for Nano Banana and ChatGPT

Ever since the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) image editing models, the ability to transform a regular photo into a stunning studio-grade capture has been democratised. Anyone with a smartphone or a laptop and access to the Internet can upload their images on platforms such as Nano Banana-powered Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, and others, and make a natural language request for what they want different in it. And within a few seconds, the AI will bring your vision into reality.

However, while AI has made photo editing an easy skill to access, mastering it is slightly tricky. Since the interface has shifted to language, unless you can explicitly and clearly instruct the AI chatbot to make the edits that you want, there is a chance that you will end up with something shy of your desired goal. But there is no reason to worry. Here, we have detailed the fundamentals that you should remember while writing a photo editing prompt, and shared some sample prompts that you can directly use for a quick edit. Let us take a look.

Fundamentals of AI Photo Editing

Prompt writing for AI image editing is about communicating intent clearly rather than describing every visual detail. Modern image models such as Nano Banana and ChatGPT do not edit images pixel by pixel in isolation. They first interpret what the image contains, identify subjects, text, lighting, depth, and objects, and then decide how to apply changes. A good prompt works with that process by stating what should change, what should remain untouched, and how strong the edit should be.

Specificity matters more than length. Vague instructions such as “enhance this photo” leave too much room for interpretation, often resulting in over-sharpened faces, exaggerated colours, or altered lighting. Clear prompts narrow the model's focus. For example, asking to “reduce noise in darker areas while preserving highlights” gives the system a defined task and a boundary, leading to more predictable outcomes. The goal is not to control every step, but to remove ambiguity.

Constraints are just as important as instructions. AI models are designed to optimise aggressively unless told otherwise. Without limits, they may smooth skin excessively, alter facial structure, or introduce visual elements that were not present. Phrases like “do not change colours,” “preserve original lighting,” or “keep background depth unchanged” act as guardrails. These constraints help the model prioritise realism, which is especially important for portraits, documents, or images containing recognisable text and logos.

Another key principle is separating the subject from the background in the prompt. Modern image models rely heavily on object and region detection. When prompts distinguish between the main subject and secondary elements, edits become cleaner. Instructions such as “enhance subject clarity while keeping the background unchanged” or “remove the object on the left without affecting the rest of the frame” align closely with how these systems internally segment images.

Finally, prompt writing benefits from an iterative mindset. The first result does not need to be perfect. Small refinements, such as adding “subtle,” “minimal,” or “slightly stronger,” allow users to guide the chatbot without rewriting the entire prompt. In practice, effective AI image editing is less about finding a single perfect sentence and more about developing a prompt structure that can be reused and adjusted across different images and tools.

Pro AI Photo Editing Prompts That Actually Work

While you can refer to the abovementioned guide to develop a prompt for complex and very specific edits to an image, we are also sharing some prompts for everyday use cases that you can simply copy and paste on a chatbot platform to get the desired result. These prompts should immediately upgrade the results you see in the final output. Let's begin.

Sharpening Without Overprocessing

Prompt: “Improve sharpness across the image while keeping natural textures intact. Reduce motion blur and noise. Avoid halos or artificial edges. Preserve original colours.”

Why it works: This prompt defines both the goal and the limits. AI models tend to oversharpen unless told not to. Calling out halos and colour preservation keeps the edit realistic, especially for photos captured using a midrange smartphone camera.

Fixing Low-Light Photos Naturally

Prompt: “Brighten the image using realistic lighting. Increase shadow detail while protecting highlights. Reduce noise in darker areas. Maintain the original mood.”

Why it works: Instead of asking for brightness, this prompt focuses on balance. Nano Banana and ChatGPT both respond better when told to preserve mood rather than maximise exposure.

Removing Objects Cleanly

Prompt: “Remove the object on the right and fill the background using the surrounding visual context. Maintain lighting direction and depth consistency. Do not alter other elements.”

Why it works: This limits the AI's scope. By referencing lighting and depth, the model avoids flat or mismatched background reconstruction.

Retouching Faces Without Losing Detail

Prompt: “Even out skin tone and reduce blemishes while preserving pores and fine details. Do not smooth excessively. Keep facial structure unchanged.”

Why it works: AI models often default to plastic-looking skin. This prompt explicitly blocks that behaviour and preserves realism.

Fixing Glare on Glasses

Prompt: “Reduce glare on glasses without changing eye shape, expression, or lens colour. Balance lighting to match the rest of the face.”

Why it works: Identity-sensitive edits require constraints. This prompt protects facial features while targeting the problem area.

Improving Portrait Mode Photos

Prompt: “Enhance subject clarity while keeping the existing background blur unchanged. Reduce background noise only. Do not add artificial bokeh.”

Why it works: It stops the model from inventing blur and focuses on refining what is already there.

Editing Text Inside Images

Prompt: “Correct and replace the text while matching original font style, size, and alignment. Ensure spelling accuracy and consistent kerning.”

Why it works: Both Nano Banana and ChatGPT now understand text as language, not just pixels. Explicit typography instructions improve accuracy.

Stylised Edits Without Distortion

Prompt: “Apply a modern cinematic colour grade with deeper contrast and subtle grain. Do not distort faces, logos, or proportions.”

Why it works: This allows aesthetic changes while protecting structure and branding.

Finally, prompt engineering is all about logic-based creativity. So, feel free to experiment with your instructions to see what fits your needs the best.