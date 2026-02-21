Technology News
iQOO 15R Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

From expected price in India to features and specifications, here's everything we know about the iQOO 15R.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 February 2026 14:00 IST
iQOO 15R Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

iQOO 15R is expected to sit below the iQOO 15 in the company's flagship lineup

Highlights
  • iQOO 15R will feature a dual rear camera setup
  • The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • It is confirmed to pack a 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging support
The iQOO 15R is all set to be launched in India soon as the newest addition to the company's flagship lineup, which already comprises the iQOO 15. The Vivo sub-brand has been revealing several details about the upcoming handset in the weeks leading up to its introduction. It is confirmed to come with a 144Hz AMOLED screen, Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint scanner for security.

As we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming iQOO 15R, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

iQOO 15R India Launch Details

The iQOO 15R will be launched in India on February 24. So far, the company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the iQOO 15R's launch livestream on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the iQOO 15R, with less than a week remaining until its launch.

iQOO 15R Price in India and Availability (Expected)

A microsite reveals that the iQOO 15R is the fastest smartphone in the under Rs. 55,000 price segment, hinting at its price range. This means that the upcoming iQOO 15R will be launched at a similar price to the OnePlus 15R.

The aforementioned handset, notably, which was unveiled in December 2025 in India at a starting price of Rs. 47,999 for the base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Once launched, it is expected to be available for purchase via Amazon and the iQOO India Shop.

iQOO 15R Features and Specifications (Expected)

Most of the details about the iQOO 15R have already been confirmed by the brand in the weeks leading up to its debut. Leaks have also given us an idea of what to expect in terms of features and specifications. Here's what to expect.

Design

As per the company, the iQOO 15R, despite its large cell, has been designed to feel light in the hand. It is confirmed to measure 7.9mm in terms of thickness. The handset features a square-shaped floating camera module with rounded edges, which appears similar to the flagship iQOO 15. An LED flash is positioned outside the camera deco.

The Triumph Silver colourway has a checkered pattern with a multi-tone finish, while the Dark Knight shade has a plain matte finish. It is claimed to have an IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Display

The iQOO 15R will sport a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Per reports, it could be a 6.59-inch panel. The company has confirmed support for up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and eyecare technology. The handset will also feature an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

Performance and Software

iQOO has teased that its upcoming mid-flagship will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, built on a 3nm process. It is claimed to have achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3.5 million points. The company promises to deliver about 36 percent improved CPU performance and around 46 percent enhanced NPU performance.

The processor will be paired with the Q2 supercomputing chip and a network enhancement chip. The handset will also feature a 6.5K IceCore VC Cooling System for thermal management, which is claimed to reduce its temperature by up to 15 degrees Celsius in 10 minutes. As per the company, the mid-flagship will support up to 144Hz gameplay via frame interpolation and up to 1.5K Super Resolution.

On the software front, the iQOO 15R will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It is promised to receive four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. The OS will support features like One-Tap Transfer between Android and iOS, Origin Island, Office Kit, and Game Livestreaming Assistant app.

Apart from this, the iQOO 15R will also come with AI features, including AI Four Season and AI Image Expander.

Cameras

In the camera department, the iQOO 15R is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Reports suggest it could also feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The upcoming mid-flagship's camera system is said to support up to 4K 60fps video recording, and features like Portrait Mode, Super Night Mode, and the brand's proprietary NICE camera algorithm.

Battery

The iQOO 15R is teased to pack a 7,600mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge support. It will have support for bypass charging, too.

The company claims its upcoming handset can be charged from 10 percent to 44 percent in just 10 minutes, upon reaching which it can provide up to 3.1 hours of gaming, up to 16.3 hours of video playback, up to 7.1 hours of social media usage, and up to 2.4 hours of 4K 60fps video recording.

iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R battery, iQOO 15R features, iQOO 15R Price in India, iQOO 15R Specifications, iQOO 15, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
