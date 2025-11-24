Adobe, on Monday, announced the integration of the Nano Banana Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model into Photoshop and Firefly. The Gemini 3-powered image generation and editing model was introduced on Friday by Google, and the software giant announced its integration into its platforms within a week. The Nano Banana Pro will join the company's already large set of third-party AI models that can be accessed either via Photoshop or the Firefly app. Additionally, the company is also offering unlimited AI image generation till December 1 to paid subscribers.

Adobe Brings Nano Banana Pro to Users

In a press release, the California-based software giant announced the integration of Nano Banana Pro, which is powered by Gemini 3, into Photoshop and Firefly platforms. The integration comes just two weeks after Adobe and Google announced a strategic partnership, under which the former will bring access to the latter's frontier AI models via its multiple apps across mobile and desktop to its large user base.

Announcing the integration, the company also highlighted that Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers will receive unlimited image generations using Firefly image models and third-party models within the Firefly app until December 1.

Adobe stated that in the Firefly app, users will be able to select Nano Banana Pro in the text-to-image feature. The model has also been made available in Firefly Boards, the company's AI-powered collaborating moodboarding surface, which allows users to brainstorm, organise ideas, and visualise concepts in collaboration. Notably, in Firefly, users can upload up to six reference images and type a prompt while using the AI model to merge and refine those elements in a single composition.

In Photoshop, Google's latest AI image model will power the Generative Fill feature, letting users type prompts to make specific edits to images, generate high-resolution (up to 4K) images, as well as explore creative variations of an existing image. The tool allows users to make text-based edits, such as adjusting the lighting of an image or changing it in a different style.

Notably, Nano Banana Pro becomes the third partner model to be integrated within the feature, after Nano Banana (powered by Gemini 2.5) and Black Forest Labs' FLUX.1 Kontext [pro].