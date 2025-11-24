Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini 3 Powered Nano Banana Pro AI Model Integrated Into Adobe Photoshop, Firefly

Gemini 3-Powered Nano Banana Pro AI Model Integrated Into Adobe Photoshop, Firefly

Adobe offers unlimited image generations with Firefly image models and third-party models in the Firefly app till December 1.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 November 2025 17:33 IST
Gemini 3-Powered Nano Banana Pro AI Model Integrated Into Adobe Photoshop, Firefly

Photo Credit: Adobe

Free image generation is available to Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Firefly users can upload up to six reference images with Nano Banana Pro
  • Nano Banana Pro powers the Generative Fill feature in Photoshop
  • Users can also use the Gemini 3-powered model in Firefly Boards
Advertisement

Adobe, on Monday, announced the integration of the Nano Banana Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model into Photoshop and Firefly. The Gemini 3-powered image generation and editing model was introduced on Friday by Google, and the software giant announced its integration into its platforms within a week. The Nano Banana Pro will join the company's already large set of third-party AI models that can be accessed either via Photoshop or the Firefly app. Additionally, the company is also offering unlimited AI image generation till December 1 to paid subscribers.

Adobe Brings Nano Banana Pro to Users

In a press release, the California-based software giant announced the integration of Nano Banana Pro, which is powered by Gemini 3, into Photoshop and Firefly platforms. The integration comes just two weeks after Adobe and Google announced a strategic partnership, under which the former will bring access to the latter's frontier AI models via its multiple apps across mobile and desktop to its large user base.

Announcing the integration, the company also highlighted that Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers will receive unlimited image generations using Firefly image models and third-party models within the Firefly app until December 1.

Adobe stated that in the Firefly app, users will be able to select Nano Banana Pro in the text-to-image feature. The model has also been made available in Firefly Boards, the company's AI-powered collaborating moodboarding surface, which allows users to brainstorm, organise ideas, and visualise concepts in collaboration. Notably, in Firefly, users can upload up to six reference images and type a prompt while using the AI model to merge and refine those elements in a single composition.

In Photoshop, Google's latest AI image model will power the Generative Fill feature, letting users type prompts to make specific edits to images, generate high-resolution (up to 4K) images, as well as explore creative variations of an existing image. The tool allows users to make text-based edits, such as adjusting the lighting of an image or changing it in a different style.

Notably, Nano Banana Pro becomes the third partner model to be integrated within the feature, after Nano Banana (powered by Gemini 2.5) and Black Forest Labs' FLUX.1 Kontext [pro].

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nano Banana Pro, Gemini 3, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Firefly, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI images
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor 500 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor 500: Price, Specifications
Gemini 3-Powered Nano Banana Pro AI Model Integrated Into Adobe Photoshop, Firefly
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday Sale: Check Discounts on These iPhone 16 Models on Vijay Sales
  2. Honor 500 Pro, Honor 500 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery: See Price
  3. OnePlus 15R Will Launch in India on This Date Alongside Pad Go 2
  4. Moto G57 Power With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-600 Camera Launched in India
  5. Nano Banana Pro AI Model Integrated Into Adobe Photoshop and Firefly
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could See Exynos Chip Return Due to This Reason
  7. Huawei Watch GT 6, Watch GT 6 Pro Launched in India At This Price
  8. Anthropic Tipped to Launch the Claude Opus 4.5 AI Model This Week
  9. Snapdragon Phones Will Soon Support AirDrop Transfers via Quick Share
  10. Realme C85 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside OnePlus Pad Go 2
  2. Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Colour Options
  3. Gemini 3-Powered Nano Banana Pro AI Model Integrated Into Adobe Photoshop, Firefly
  4. Red Magic 11 Air Listed on TENAA Database With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
  5. Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, Watch GT 6 Launched in India With Up To 21 Days Battery Life, IP69 Rating: Price, Features
  6. Google Explains How AI Can Help You Find Better Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
  7. Honor 500 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor 500: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo S50 Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut; Will Arrive With Sony IMX882 Sensor
  9. Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Is Starting AI5 Chip Tape Out, to Scale AI Chipset Development
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature Perplexity AI Alongside Bixby For More Complex Tasks, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »