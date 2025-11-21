Technology News
English Edition

How to Use Gemini 3 Pro-powered Nano Banana Pro and What It Can Do

Google’s Nano Banana Pro is available on the Gemini app and website.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 November 2025 12:21 IST
How to Use Gemini 3 Pro-powered Nano Banana Pro and What It Can Do

Photo Credit: Google

Google has made Nano Banana Pro available to those on the free tier

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nano Banana Pro improves text rendering in multiple languages
  • Users can now add up to 14 input images to generate new creatives
  • Turning on the Thinking model is important to use Nano Banana Pro
Advertisement

Google released Nano Banana Pro on Thursday. Also known as Gemini 3 Pro Image, it is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that excels in prompt-based image generation and editing. It comes with several improvements, such as better text rendering, higher output quality, improved contextual reasoning, increased image input capacity, and more. The Mountain View-based tech giant has rolled the tool globally to all users; however, it can be tricky to find where it is and how to use it, or even what to do with it. Here we have shared the details.

How to Use Nano Banana Pro

Nano Banana Pro is available inside the Gemini app and in Google's developer tools. To use it in the app, open “Create images” and choose “Thinking” from the model menu, which switches you from the standard Nano Banana to the Pro model. From there, you can either type a text prompt or upload one or more reference images to edit or composite. The same Pro model is exposed to developers through the Gemini API/Vertex AI and via Google AI Studio for experimentation and integration.

For the ease of readers, here is a step-by-step guide:

  1. Open the Gemini app on Android and iOS, or go to the website.
  2. Click Create images from the options listed on the screen. If you can't find it there, select it from the tools menu in the text box.
  3. From the model menu placed on the bottom right of the text box, choose Thinking (this selects Nano Banana Pro).
  4. Type a clear prompt (subject, action, and style) and include any specifics such as camera angle, lighting, mood, aspect ratio, output resolution, and more.
  5. If you want a local edit, tell Gemini exactly what to change. If you're not happy with the output, you can send follow-up prompts to get the desired result.
  6. Once you have the desired generated or edited image, you can click on it and tap on the download option. Expect visible watermarks for free and Pro tiers. Ultra subscribers can remove the visible sparkle, but SynthID remains.

What Is Nano Banana Pro?

Nano Banana Pro is the second generation of Google's new image generation and editing tool that is capable of making granular changes to an image without impacting the rest of the elements. The first version was powered by the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, while this version benefits from the capabilities of the more advanced Gemini 3 Pro.

What's New With Nano Banana Pro?

Nano Banana Pro brings a set of straightforward upgrades to Google's image-generation lineup. The model now lets users combine up to 14 images in a single prompt and keep the appearance of up to five people consistent across outputs. Editing is more flexible too, and you can target specific areas of an image, shift the camera angle, change focus, or adjust lighting, including flipping a scene from day to night. The system also supports higher-resolution results, up to 2K and 4K.

Text rendering gets an update as well. The model is now able to handle longer passages and a wider range of fonts and languages, which broadens its use for posters, diagrams and other text-heavy visuals. Additionally, every image carries an invisible SynthID marker, and most users will also see a visible watermark unless they're on the Ultra tier or an enterprise client.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gemini 3, Nano Banana, AI, Artificial intelligence, AI images
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Now Lets You Ask Gemini if an Image Was Created Using AI: How to Use

Related Stories

How to Use Gemini 3 Pro-powered Nano Banana Pro and What It Can Do
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked
  2. Poco Pad X1 Launch Date Confirmed; Will Be Equipped With This Chipset
  3. OTT Releases This Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  4. Honor's Robot Phone With AI-Powered Gimbal Camera Spotted in Live Images
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Not Be Brighter Despite This OLED Panel Upgrade
  6. Realme P4x 5G Features Surface on Flipkart, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  7. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced: Here's When It Will Begin
  8. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  9. Oppo Find X9 Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
  10. Lava Agni 4 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Claim to Uncover Billions of WhatsApp-Registered Phone Numbers Using Automation Techniques
  2. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  3. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Now Available for Purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  4. Amazon Launches AI-Generated Video Recaps Feature For Select Shows
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Be Brighter Despite M14 OLED Panel, Tipster Claims
  6. Honor Robot Phone With Gimbal Camera Arm Spotted in Live Images Ahead of MWC 2026
  7. Google Now Lets You Ask Gemini if an Image Was Created Using AI: How to Use
  8. Poco Pad X1 Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip
  9. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced; Will Offer Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, and More
  10. OnePlus ‘New Watch’ Teased, Expected to Debut Alongside OnePlus 15R
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »