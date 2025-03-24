Technology News
English Edition
  Adobe Previews Multiple New AI Agents Driven Enterprise Tools for Complex Data Analysis

Adobe Previews Multiple New AI Agents-Driven Enterprise Tools for Complex Data Analysis

The company showcased the new AI tools at Adobe Summit 2025 as a part of its Sneaks programme.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 18:01 IST
Adobe Previews Multiple New AI Agents-Driven Enterprise Tools for Complex Data Analysis

Photo Credit: Adobe

Project Perfect Context combines external insights with internal data to highlight the deeper context

Highlights
  • Adobe’s Project Slide Wow converts raw data into PowerPoint presentations
  • These AI tools are built on the Adobe Experience Platform
  • The company did not disclose any release date for these features
Adobe previewed several new enterprise-focused artificial intelligence (AI) tools last week at its Adobe Summit 2025 conference in Las Vegas. The showcases were part of the company's “Adobe Sneaks” programme, where it shares potential tools that can become part of its enterprise-focused Adobe Experience Platform. This year, the San Jose-based tech giant unveiled several data analysis-focused solutions that use AI agents to transform complex and raw information into actionable insights. Notably, since there is no confirmation on whether these tools will be made into products, there is currently no planned release date for them.

Adobe Previews Agentic Tools for Enterprises

In a blog post, the company shared several prototypes of tools that can help innovate how businesses and marketers analyse and present complex data for various operations. Calling these “forward-looking projects,” Adobe said AI agents can assist with marketing workflows across campaign launches and content production and reduce the mundane workloads for professionals.

One of the standout previews was Adobe's Project Slide Wow. The tool can transform data in Adobe Customer Journey Analytics into a digestible visual format. Essentially, professionals can add raw data and generate PowerPoint presentation-like slides that contain charts, graphs, and images to showcase the real impact of the dataset. Users can also ask the tool questions about the data and it can generate more slides with the requisite information.

Another such showcase is Project Perfect Context. Adobe says the tool is aimed at contextualising the macroenvironment factors that can often impact a marketing campaign. The tool uses an AI agent that can conduct deep data analysis to scan for external insights such as economic data, cost of goods sold, major announcements and more, and then correlate it with the internal data. The company says the tool can help businesses avoid blind spots in their campaigns. For further understanding, users can also ask the agent to explain the combined datasets and generate new insights.

Project Vision Cast comes with an AI agent that combines data analysis with brand imagery to create mockups for new products or campaigns. Using Adobe's Project Concept, and AI application, it can generate early data-based visualisations to help creative and marketing teams build engaging campaigns.

Similarly, Project Site Leap uses an AI agent that analyses images and updates website content automatically with the Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) platform. It can also restyle pages to align with new website designs, saving businesses cost and effort. Apart from these, the company also previewed Project Get Savvy for content and visual generation, Project Frame Sense for video generation, and Project Panorama to create a visual map of a mobile app journey.

Further reading: Adobe Summit 2025, Adobe, AI agents, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Adobe Experience Platform
Akash Dutta
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Will Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
Adobe Previews Multiple New AI Agents-Driven Enterprise Tools for Complex Data Analysis
