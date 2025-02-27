Adobe Photoshop app was launched on Tuesday for iPhone users globally, years after its iPad counterpart was introduced. It takes some of the most nifty editing features provided by the US-based software company in its desktop application and brings them to its iOS app, enabling a mobile editing experience. Users can take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) features such as Generative Fill and Generative Expand which leverage Adobe's Firefly AI model to add and remove content from photos or expand them using simple text prompts.

The new Photoshop app for iPhone also adds core editing and imaging tools such as layering, masking, and access to Adobe assets, although several of them will require a Premium subscription.

Adobe Photoshop App for iPhone: Availability, Price

The Adobe Photoshop app is available for iPhone on the App Store as a free download. The company says its Android counterpart will be coming soon. Although it is free-to-use, several of its features are locked behind the Adobe Creative Cloud subscription.

Its price in India starts at Rs. 799 per month or Rs. 6,900 per year for the new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan. It offers features such as Magic Wand, Generative Fill and Expand, Object Select, Content-Aware Fill, and Advanced blend modes.

Adobe Photoshop App for iOS Features

As per the company, the new Adobe Photoshop app for iOS has an easy-to-use mobile interface which allows creators to make edits on-the-go. Similar to its desktop counterpart, the mobile app brings tools for image editing and designing, enabling precise selections, targeted adjustments, and advanced colour corrections. With the free plan, users get 5GB of cloud storage to store their edits.

Leveraging selections, layers and masks, users can combine, composite and blend images to create unique designs. Tools like Spot Healing Brush help remove distracting elements while the Tap Select tool can remove, replace, or re-colour parts of an image. Despite being a free-to-use app, Adobe has brought its AI-powered editing tools to the iPhone.

The Generative Fill and Generative Expand features are powered by the company's proprietary Firefly AI suite. The former analyses the image's pixels to add or remove contents from images, matching the lighting, perspective, colouring, and shadow. Meanwhile, the latter tool is used for expanding images beyond their borders with AI-generated content based on textual prompts.

Creators can access a free library of Adobe Stock assets to enhance their images. It also gets direct integration with other Adobe creative apps including Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco and Adobe Lightroom, enabling them to export images to the aforementioned platforms.