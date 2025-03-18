Zoom unveiled multiple new artificial intelligence (AI) features for its AI Companion on Monday. The company's AI-powered assistant is now getting agentic capabilities with new skills, agent integration, and models. The company says that the AI Companion will soon be able to execute tasks on behalf of the user and manage multi-step actions using reasoning and memory-based capabilities. These new features will soon be added across the company's platforms including Zoom Meetings, Team Chat, Zoom Phone, Contact Center, as well as Zoom Business solutions.

Zoom Unveils New AI Features

In a press release, the company detailed several new AI features that will be available across its platforms in the coming months. One such feature is Zoom Tasks with AI Companion which can detect, complete, and manage tasks across its Workplace platform. For instance, it can detect action items in meeting summaries, chats, and emails and then it can complete relevant tasks such as scheduling follow-up meetings or generating documents. This agentic feature is expected to launch by the end of March.

Zoom also unveiled Meeting agendas with AI Companion which is aimed at helping participants stay on the topic. Meeting hosts can set an agenda timer to sections, and receive AI-generated live notes during the meeting. Other action items will be shared by the assistant at the end of the meeting. It is expected to launch in May.

This live notes feature will also be available for Zoom Phone and provide real-time summaries during a phone call to help users catch up, stay on track, and focus on agenda-related topics. The platform is also getting a voicemail summaries feature and support for Microsoft Teams app. In late March, a new voice recorder will be added to the Zoom Workplace mobile app which can transcribe, summarise, and capture action items from in-person conversations via AI Companion.

Another interesting feature is the AI Companion for Workspace Reservation. Aimed at professionals working in a hybrid setting, the feature can organise work-from-office issues such as showing them when they're expected to be in the office, recommending days to go to the office based on meetings, and booking a desk or Zoom Room using the assistant. This is expected to arrive in May.

The company is also adding new AI features to Zoom products. Zoom Docs can now create better-quality content, create writing plans based on text prompts, search internal databases and external sources for information, and generate documents. This is expected to be released in June.

AI Companion is also being upgraded with the ability to automatically create data tables from meeting summaries. The tool will label the columns to help users quickly go through the information. This feature is expected to arrive in July.

Zoom also announced Zoom Drive, a central repository for meeting and productivity assets such as Zoom Docs, that will make it easier to find and access assets across Zoom Workplace. This will arrive in May.

Agentic functions are also coming to the Zoom Contact Centre. The platform is getting a new agent dubbed Zoom Virtual Agent that comes with natural language processing and can handle complex queries and execute tasks on behalf of users. The agent will support both voice and text as input.

Apart from this, the platform is getting several other agents for quality management as well as an agent router that can make a real-time intent analysis of customers to send them to the most suited agent.

Finally, for those who prefer customised AI tools, Zoom is introducing a custom AI Companion add-on that will allow granular control over the assistant. Users will get access to the AI Studio that can fine-tune the assistant as per the organisation's needs. With this, they can add vocabulary unique to the business, integrate internal data sources, as well as add third-party applications.

The Zoom AI Companion will also come with custom avatars for Zoom Clips that will help users scale video clip creation by letting the agent handle the process. It can generate clips using a script. The custom AI Companion add-on will be available for purchase in April and is priced at $12 (roughly Rs. 1,038) a month.

The end-user-focused AI Companion across Zoom platforms will be available for free to users with paid services in their Zoom accounts.