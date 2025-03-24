Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G India launch is set to take place soon. Realme has started teasing the new Narzo series smartphone through social media handles, but hasn't revealed the exact date. It is confirmed to be available for purchase through Amazon India. It will be equipped with a new MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is expected to offer upgrades over the Realme Narzo 70 Pro. It is tipped to debut with up to 12GB RAM with a maximum of 256GB of storage.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G India Launch Teased

The Chinese smartphone brand has listed the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G on its India website with a 'coming soon' tag. It is confirmed to ship with the new MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. The upcoming smartphone could be one of the first to feature this new MediaTek processor.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is claimed to be the first smartphone in the under Rs. 20,000 price segment to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. Meanwhile, Motorola has also announced that its Edge 60 Fusion will debut on April 2 with the same chipset.

The upcoming Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is said to have scored more than 7,80,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The chip has an octa-core architecture built on TSMC's 4nm process node. It has four Arm Cortex-A78 cores capped at 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at 2.0GHz.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G. While there is no word on the exact launch date of the phone, we can expect it to happen in the coming weeks.

As per a recent leak, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It is said to come in nitro orange, racing green, and speed silver colourways.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will succeed the Realme Narzo 70 Pro, which launched in March last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The phone has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor and carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.

