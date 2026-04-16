Adobe introduced the Firefly AI Assistant on Wednesday, an agentic conversational chatbot that can perform complex design tasks. Available inside the Firefly platform and connected to the Creative Cloud apps, the assistant can both analyse and act on natural language prompts. The company said the tool will help creators automate creative workflows while maintaining context. It is scheduled to be released in beta soon, and will be showcased by the company at its upcoming Adobe Summit 2026.

Adobe Unveils Firefly AI Assistant

In a blog post, the software giant announced the new agentic AI chatbot, Firefly AI Assistant. So far, the company has used its Firefly platform as a suite of AI capabilities, where users can pick and choose the feature and the underlying model based on their preference. Now, the new assistant adds an agentic conversational layer, where users can just command the chatbot, and it will find the best tools to complete the actions.

The Firefly AI Assistant's biggest advantage is its connectivity across the Creative Cloud apps, including Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere, Lightroom, Express, Illustrator, and more. Since the tool is capable of handling multi-step workflows, users can potentially ask it to build the entire project, and then make changes manually as per their needs.

It also asks contextual questions to the user, surfaces decisions, and presents suggestions to help them in their workflow. Adobe highlights that users can interrupt the assistant at any point to guide, refine, or adjust outputs. Adobe has also added a library of Creative Skills, which are pre-built workflows that the user can apply with a single command. Some of these allow users to retouch portrait photos or generate content across social channels.

Adobe has also created a mechanism to let the Firefly AI Assistant receive feedback on its creations. The company says the assistant can share work in Frame.io, and collaborators can review and provide feedback. The agentic chatbot will then automatically apply the changes.

The Firefly AI Assistant will be available in public beta in Firefly in the coming weeks.