Adobe, Nvidia Join Hands to Build the Next Generation of Firefly Models

Adobe and Nvidia announced a strategic partnership at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on Monday. This collaboration focuses on artificial intelligence (AI). It spans agentic creativity and marketing workflows, the development of the next-generation Firefly models, and the integration of Nvidia's platforms into Adobe products. The partnership is part of several major announcements made by Nvidia at the event, including the introduction of the NemoClaw stack for OpenClaw agents, DLSS 5 graphics upscaler, and the launch of the Vera Rubin platforms for agentic workloads.

Adobe and Nvidia Announce Strategic Partnership

In a newsroom post, the GPU maker announced the partnership with Adobe and detailed the key pillars. A key focus area is developing the next generation of Firefly models. The company's latest generation of Firefly models was unveiled in October 2025, including the Firefly Image Model 5. The next iteration of the foundation model will now be built on Nvidia's AI infrastructure.

The post highlighted that the future models will be focused on creative precision and control, as well as marketing pipelines. To support the development, Adobe will use Nvidia's computing technology by tapping into its Cuda-X, NeMo libraries, Cosmos open models, and the Agent Toolkit software.

“For more than 20 years, Nvidia and Adobe have partnered to push the boundaries of design and creativity. Today, we are taking that partnership to a new level — uniting our research and engineering teams to accelerate Adobe's beloved applications with Nvidia CUDA and jointly build state-of-the-art world foundation models that reimagine creativity and transform customer experiences,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

The two companies will also collaborate on new agentic creative and marketing workflows for content, campaign, and production speed, where Adobe will explore Nvidia's Agent Toolkit software and Nemotron ropn models to power these experiences.

Additionally, Adobe will also launch a cloud-native, brand identity-preserving 3D digital twin solution focused on marketing. It will create virtual replicas of physical products aimed at creating experiences for enterprises. It will integrate Nvidia's Omniverse libraries. The two companies will also work together on NemoClaw, Nvidia's security and privacy layer for OpenClaw agents.