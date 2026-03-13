Technology News
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to Step Down After 18 Years, Will Remain Board Chair

The Adobe CEO has overseen major shifts in the company's business strategy, including the transition to subscription-based services.

Updated: 13 March 2026 12:20 IST
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to Step Down After 18 Years, Will Remain Board Chair

Photo Credit: Adobe

Narayen will remain involved with the company as Chair of the Board

Highlights
  • Adobe has formed a committee to search for Narayen’s successor
  • Narayen has led Adobe through its transition to subscription software
  • The leadership change comes as Adobe pushes deeper into AI tools
Adobe on Thursday announced that its long-time chief executive officer (CEO), Shantanu Narayen, plans to step down from the role once a successor is appointed. Narayen, who has led the company for 18 years, will continue to serve as Chair of the Board after the leadership transition. As per the multinational computer software company, this move is part of the succession planning process as it prepares for its next phase of growth, integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven features in its software suite.

Shantanu Narayen to Step Down as Adobe Faces Competition From AI Firms 

Adobe's Board of Directors has appointed Frank Calderoni, the company's Lead Independent Director, as Chair of a special committee that will oversee the search for Narayen's successor. The committee will also consider internal candidates during its selection process, the company announced in a blog post.

Calderoni recognised Narayen's tenure and the contributions he has made in the company's transformation over the last two decades. "On behalf of the Board, I want to recognise Shantanu's contributions as CEO and architect of Adobe's transformation over the last 18 years, and for positioning Adobe for success in the AI-driven era," he said in a statement.

Narayen sent an internal message to employees informing them of his decision. The executive said he had informed the board that he would “transition out of the CEO role after more than 18 years as CEO,” adding that the company's upcoming earnings call would be his “100th earnings call as Adobe's CEO.”

He will work closely with Calderoni and Adobe's Board over the coming months to identify a successor and ensure a smooth leadership transition. Narayen also confirmed that he will remain involved with the company as Chair of the Board, supporting the next CEO.

Notably, Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Development. He later served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2001 to 2025, before being appointed CEO. Since then, he has overseen major shifts in Adobe's business strategy, including the transition to subscription-based services and expansion into digital experience and creative software platforms.

“I love Adobe and the privilege of leading it has been the greatest honor of my career,” Narayen said. “I am more confident than ever that Adobe's best days are still to come.”

Tinder Introduces Upgraded AI Safety Features, New Astrology Mode and More During Sparks Keynote

Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
