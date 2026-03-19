Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe Introduces Custom Models in Firefly, Expands Access to Project Moonlight

Adobe Introduces Custom Models in Firefly, Expands Access to Project Moonlight

Adobe launched Custom Models for its Firefly AI Studio, letting users train their images to generate consistent visuals.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 March 2026 18:30 IST
Adobe Introduces Custom Models in Firefly, Expands Access to Project Moonlight

Photo Credit: Reuters

Adobe introduced Quick Cut, a new tool that turns raw footage into the first cut

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Custom Models is currently available in beta
  • Adobe is also expanding private beta access to Project Moonlight
  • Firefly now also offers access to 30+ AI models
Advertisement

Adobe, on Thursday, introduced several new offerings for its Firefly artificial intelligence (AI) Studio. The biggest highlight from the San Jose, California-based software giant is Custom Models, a new way to let users train the AI using their images for style and character consistency. Additionally, the company also introduced a new video tool and expanded access to AI models via its platform. Adobe's Project Moonlight, which was first announced in October 2025, is now also being expanded to more users in private beta.

Adobe Firefly Expands Image and Video Creation

In a blog post, the company introduced several new features, all focused on its Firefly AI Studio. Adobe has now moved its Custom Models into public beta, making the ability to train AI on personal images and styles available to the general public. It was first unveiled in March 2024 for enterprise customers, and it was introduced as a private beta in October 2025.

With this, brands and individuals can upload their images and assets on Firefly, and a custom AI model will analyse them for style, characters, and overall visual aesthetic. It also takes note of details like stroke weight, colour palettes, lighting, and character features. Then, when the user generates images using the custom model on the platform, the output will be aligned to the shared visual style.

"For teams producing high volumes of content, that consistency becomes a competitive advantage. And your models are private by default, so the content you create with them remains entirely yours," the company said.

Firefly users now have access to more than 30 AI models, including Google's Nano Banana 2 and Veo 3.1, Runway's Gen-4.5, Adobe's Firefly Image Model 5, which is now generally available, as well as the new Kling 2.5 Turbo. Additionally, the company is also adding tools such as Quick Cut, which turns raw footage into a structured first cut within minutes.

Another major announcement was moving Project Moonlight to private beta. First announced at the Adobe Max event, it is a conversational agentic interface that works across Adobe apps and automates various steps of design and project creation. Users can simply describe what they want in a chat, and agents begin working to execute that vision.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe, Adobe Firefly, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Forever Programme Launched in India for Easy Upgrade with EMI and Return Options

Related Stories

Adobe Introduces Custom Models in Firefly, Expands Access to Project Moonlight
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 9,000mAh Battery
  2. iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x to Launch in China On This Date
  3. OnePlus Watch 4 Could Launch Soon, Listing on EMVCo Site Hints
  4. OnePlus 15T Will be Launched With These Two Gaming-Focused Features
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Chiraiya, and More
  6. Xiaomi Watch S5 With a 1.48-Inch AMOLED Display Arrives at This Price
  7. Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Debuts With a 72Wh Battery at This Price
  8. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Review: A Big Leap
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India With ANC, Up to 54 Hours of Total Playback Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Blue Origin Announces NEO Hunter Mission to Track and Deflect Dangerous Asteroids
  2. Xiaomi Watch S5 Launched With 1.48-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 21 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Launched With Up to Intel Core Ultra X7 358H Processor, 72Wh Battery: Price, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy Forever Programme Launched in India for Easy Upgrade with EMI and Return Options
  5. Adobe Introduces Custom Models in Firefly, Expands Access to Project Moonlight
  6. AI Chatbots Tend to Validate Users’ Messages About Suicide and Violence: Study
  7. Polymarket Acquires DeFi Startup Brahma to Strengthen Infrastructure
  8. Meta’s New Facebook Initiative Offers TikTok, YouTube Creators Increased Reach and Guaranteed Pay
  9. Instagram Rolls Out Tap-to-Pause Feature for Reels With More Control Over Playback
  10. Seetha Payanam Now Streaming on OTT: Where to Watch Arjun Sarja’s Romantic Road Trip Drama
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »