AI Impact Summit 2026, India's inaugural global artificial intelligence (AI) conference, is all set to start. While sessions, exhibitions, and keynotes will occur between Monday, February 16, and Friday, February 20, the main AI summit will only take place on February 19 and 20. The five-day event will see key attendees from major AI companies, participating nations, and industry stakeholders. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are confirmed to be attending the event. Here, we have shared all the details about the summit, including how one can register to attend it in person.

How to Register for AI Impact Summit

Those interested in attending the AI Impact Summit 2026 in person must first register for the event as delegates. The process is fairly straightforward. First, visit this link, and fill out the relevant details. The form also asks for a photograph of the attendee, so ensure keeping a digital photo available to make the process seamless. Additionally, individuals will also need to verify their email address via OTP. Do note that registering for the event is completely free.

After registering, an email will be shared with registration details and a QR code. Keep the code safe, as the security personnel will scan it before allowing entry to the venue. It should be noted that delegates will not be allowed to attend certain sessions on February 19, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Full Schedule

As per the official website, the following is the broad agenda for each of the five days of the AI Impact Summit 2026:

February 16 (Monday): Keynote addresses, policy-focused panel discussions, and expert roundtables. The India AI Expo will be inaugurated. The day will frame national priorities, spark collaborations, and shape the strategic AI discourse for the days ahead.

February 17 (Tuesday): Panel discussions will continue, deepening sectoral dialogues across priority domains. A focused seminar on applied AI will also take place. Additionally, the Government will launch the flagship Knowledge Compendia, including the Casebooks on AI in Health, Energy, Education, Agriculture, Gender Empowerment and Disabilities.

February 18 (Wednesday): Day three will be focused on research and practice. The Research Symposium will convene, and dedicated industry sessions will bring together global tech leaders, startups, and sector leaders to present scalable solutions, real-world deployments, and future-proof innovations.

February 19 (Thursday): This is the inauguration day of the main AI Impact Summit. PM Modi will lead the formal opening ceremony, which will be followed by a CEO roundtable including global industry leaders, investors, and policymakers. The roundtable will deliberate on strategic priorities, investment pathways, and the future of responsible AI.

February 20 (Friday): Multiple council meetings between the members of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) will review progress, align priorities, and strengthen multilateral cooperation on responsible and inclusive AI.

AI Impact Summit: Key Attendees

Apart from Pichai and Altman, the Government says the following will also be attending India's inaugural conference on AI:

Some of the high-level dignitaries include Demis Hassabis, Co-Founder and CEO at Google DeepMind, Reliance Industries' Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani; Infosys' CEO and MD, Salil Parekh; Cristiano Amon, President & CEO, Qualcomm; K Krithivasan, CEO and MD at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS); Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture; Matthew Prince, CEO, Cloudflare; Dario Amodei, CEO at Anthropic; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta, and others. Notably, Nvidia Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, had to pull out of the event due to "unforeseen circumstances.”