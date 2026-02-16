Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • AI Impact Summit 2026: Know Full Schedule and How to Register for India’s First AI Conference

AI Impact Summit 2026: Know Full Schedule and How to Register for India’s First AI Conference

India’s inaugural AI Impact Summit is being held in New Delhi between February 16 and February 20.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 February 2026 09:08 IST
AI Impact Summit 2026: Know Full Schedule and How to Register for India’s First AI Conference

Photo Credit: Digital India

Delegates will not be able to attend specific sessions on February 19

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Interested individuals can register as delegates for the event
  • There is no registration fee
  • CEO of Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others are expected to attend
Advertisement

AI Impact Summit 2026, India's inaugural global artificial intelligence (AI) conference, is all set to start. While sessions, exhibitions, and keynotes will occur between Monday, February 16, and Friday, February 20, the main AI summit will only take place on February 19 and 20. The five-day event will see key attendees from major AI companies, participating nations, and industry stakeholders. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are confirmed to be attending the event. Here, we have shared all the details about the summit, including how one can register to attend it in person.

How to Register for AI Impact Summit

Those interested in attending the AI Impact Summit 2026 in person must first register for the event as delegates. The process is fairly straightforward. First, visit this link, and fill out the relevant details. The form also asks for a photograph of the attendee, so ensure keeping a digital photo available to make the process seamless. Additionally, individuals will also need to verify their email address via OTP. Do note that registering for the event is completely free.

After registering, an email will be shared with registration details and a QR code. Keep the code safe, as the security personnel will scan it before allowing entry to the venue. It should be noted that delegates will not be allowed to attend certain sessions on February 19, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Full Schedule

As per the official website, the following is the broad agenda for each of the five days of the AI Impact Summit 2026:

February 16 (Monday): Keynote addresses, policy-focused panel discussions, and expert roundtables. The India AI Expo will be inaugurated. The day will frame national priorities, spark collaborations, and shape the strategic AI discourse for the days ahead.

February 17 (Tuesday): Panel discussions will continue, deepening sectoral dialogues across priority domains. A focused seminar on applied AI will also take place. Additionally, the Government will launch the flagship Knowledge Compendia, including the Casebooks on AI in Health, Energy, Education, Agriculture, Gender Empowerment and Disabilities.

February 18 (Wednesday): Day three will be focused on research and practice. The Research Symposium will convene, and dedicated industry sessions will bring together global tech leaders, startups, and sector leaders to present scalable solutions, real-world deployments, and future-proof innovations.

February 19 (Thursday): This is the inauguration day of the main AI Impact Summit. PM Modi will lead the formal opening ceremony, which will be followed by a CEO roundtable including global industry leaders, investors, and policymakers. The roundtable will deliberate on strategic priorities, investment pathways, and the future of responsible AI.

February 20 (Friday): Multiple council meetings between the members of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) will review progress, align priorities, and strengthen multilateral cooperation on responsible and inclusive AI.

AI Impact Summit: Key Attendees

Apart from Pichai and Altman, the Government says the following will also be attending India's inaugural conference on AI:

Some of the high-level dignitaries include Demis Hassabis, Co-Founder and CEO at Google DeepMind, Reliance Industries' Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani; Infosys' CEO and MD, Salil Parekh; Cristiano Amon, President & CEO, Qualcomm; K Krithivasan, CEO and MD at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS); Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture; Matthew Prince, CEO, Cloudflare; Dario Amodei, CEO at Anthropic; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta, and others. Notably, Nvidia Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, had to pull out of the event due to "unforeseen circumstances.”

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI Impact Summit 2026, AI Impact Summit, India, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
NASA Eyes March Launch for Artemis II After Hydrogen Tank Confidence Test Hits Equipment Snag
AI Impact Summit 2026: Know Full Schedule and How to Register for India’s First AI Conference
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26+ Reportedly Listed for Sale Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X300 FE Reportedly Bags IMDA and TUV Certifications Ahead of Launch
  3. Anthropic's First Indian Office in Bengaluru Is Now Open
  4. Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in 'Playful Colors' in March
  5. Lava Bold N2 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Expected Specs
  6. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Price Details, Launch Date and Colour Options Leaked
  2. X Building Smart 'Cashtags' to Let Users Check Cryptocurrency Prices in Real-Time
  3. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Listing on IMEI Database Suggests a Galaxy A26 Successor Is on the Way
  4. Anthropic Inaugurates First Indian Office in Bengaluru, Starts Hiring Local Talent
  5. Apple Tipped to Adopt Samsung's Privacy Display Technology for MacBook Models by 2029
  6. Oppo Find X10 Series Tipped to Launch in H2 2026 With Built-In Magnets for Wireless Charging
  7. AMD and TCS to Co-Develop Helios AI Data Centre Architecture, Deliver 200MW Data Centre Blueprint
  8. Tecno Spark 50 4G Tipped to Launch Globally Soon; Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  9. Lava Bold N2 India Launch Date Revealed; Will Be Exclusively Available via Amazon
  10. Government Green Lights Rs. 10,000 Crore Fund of Funds 2.0 Under the Startup India Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »