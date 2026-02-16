Technology News
Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in ‘Playful Colors’ in March

Apple will reportedly keep the price of the low-cost MacBook under $1,000.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 February 2026 10:49 IST
Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in 'Playful Colors' in March

Apple has reportedly tested yellow, green, blue, and pink colours for the MacBook

Highlights
  • Apple is said to be preparing to launch the MacBook at an event in March
  • The MacBook will reportedly be powered by the A18 Pro chip
  • Apple reportedly expects shipments of around 8 million units
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new MacBook in the non-premium laptop segment. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce the low-cost device in March. It is said to be preparing an even next month, where the MacBook could be the headline announcement. The company is reportedly also taking a different approach from its usual colourway convention, and is said to be testing bright and “playful colours” for the new MacBook. Previously, it was said that the laptop could be powered by the same chipset that powers the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Apple Could Launch a Low-Cost MacBook in March

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in the Power On newsletter that Apple is planning an event next month, where the new MacBook could be launched. It is unclear if the company will be hosting the March event just for the new MacBook, or plans to introduce any other hardware as well.

The report claims that the new laptop will be placed in the sub-$1,000 (roughly Rs. 90,700) price band, making it the most affordable MacBook in the market. To keep the prices low, Apple is reportedly equipping the machine with the A18 Pro chipset, the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 Pro models. Additionally, it is said to come with a slightly smaller display, a little less than 13 inches, compared to the Air and the Pro variants.

As mentioned above, the report claims that Apple is ditching its formula of muted colours for the new device, and is said to have tested options such as light yellow, light green, blue, pink, classic silver and dark gray. However, Gurman adds that it is unlikely that all of these options will be available when the new MacBook launches.

Codenamed J700, Gurman claims the new MacBook will not see any compromises in the build quality. It is said to feature an aluminium chassis, which was developed using a new manufacturing process to lower production costs. This particular technique is also said to be faster than what the company uses currently.

A previous report claimed that the low-cost MacBook will come with 8GB of RAM and a long battery life. While it is said to lack the Thunderbolt port, it is claimed to get USB Type-C ports for data transfer. It might limit some features when using an external display.

