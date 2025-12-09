Technology News
Microsoft to Invest $17.5 Billion to Scale India’s AI and Cloud, Joins Google and OpenAI’s Recent Push

Microsoft said it is its largest investment in Asia, which will be disbursed over the next four years.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 December 2025 23:15 IST
Microsoft to Invest $17.5 Billion to Scale India’s AI and Cloud, Joins Google and OpenAI’s Recent Push

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The investment was announced after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and PM Narendra Modi’s meeting

Highlights
  • Microsoft is developing India South Central cloud region in Hyderabad
  • The company’s largest hyperscale region in India will go live in mid-2026
  • e-Shram and the National Career Service now offer AI capabilities
Microsoft, on Tuesday, announced an investment of $17.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1.57 lakh crore) in India to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure, support government projects around skilling, and to expand its ongoing projects. The announcement was made following a meeting between the Redmond-based tech giant's CEO Satya Nadella and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company claimed it to be its largest investment in Asia, and highlighted that the capacity building could help the country's inclusive growth and economic transformation. Interestingly, Google and OpenAI have also announced similar investments in India this year.

Developing. . .

