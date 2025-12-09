Microsoft is developing India South Central cloud region in Hyderabad
The company’s largest hyperscale region in India will go live in mid-2026
e-Shram and the National Career Service now offer AI capabilities
Microsoft, on Tuesday, announced an investment of $17.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1.57 lakh crore) in India to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure, support government projects around skilling, and to expand its ongoing projects. The announcement was made following a meeting between the Redmond-based tech giant's CEO Satya Nadella and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company claimed it to be its largest investment in Asia, and highlighted that the capacity building could help the country's inclusive growth and economic transformation. Interestingly, Google and OpenAI have also announced similar investments in India this year.
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
