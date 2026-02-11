Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • MeitY Notifies Fresh IT Rules to Regulate AI Generated Content, Deepfakes on Social Media Platforms

MeitY Notifies Fresh IT Rules to Regulate AI-Generated Content, Deepfakes on Social Media Platforms

MeitY's new IT rules mandate that social media platforms remove deepfakes and inappropriate AI content within three hours.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 February 2026 13:01 IST
MeitY Notifies Fresh IT Rules to Regulate AI-Generated Content, Deepfakes on Social Media Platforms

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Winkler

The Government has also mandated account suspension for users who violate the rules

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Earlier, the takedown time was mentioned as 36 hours
  • The new rules better define AI-generated deepfake content
  • MeitY has also removed the 10 percent requirement for AI labels
Advertisement

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the amendments to the IT Rules, 2021, on Tuesday. The fresh rules focus heavily on artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content and deepfakes, bringing more flexible labelling guidelines for AI content and stricter takedown timelines for inappropriate media and deepfakes. These new sets of rules also more clearly define deepfakes and outline consequences for users who violate them. The framework will come into effect starting February 20, which also coincides with the last day of the inaugural AI Impact Summit, which is set to be hosted by India.

MeitY Introduces New Rules for AI Content Regulation

In a new notification (via Live Law), the ministry notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. As mentioned above, the rules will come into effect starting February 20, after a 10-day compliance window. These rules are mainly for social media platforms and their designated intermediaries, and mostly deal with how these platforms handle AI-generated content.

With this, the Government has now provided a specific definition of deepfakes. It is now defined as “audio, visual or audio-visual information which is artificially or algorithmically created, generated, modified or altered using a computer resource, in a manner that such information appears to be real, authentic or true and depicts or portrays any individual or event in a manner that is, or is likely to be perceived as indistinguishable from a natural person or real-world event.”

The notified amendments also bring changes to several rules that were suggested by the Government in October 2025. The most notable is the takedown time for deepfakes and inappropriate content that was previously mentioned as 36 hours. With the notification, it has now been reduced to three hours after such content is first reported or detected.

However, on the flip side, MeitY has now removed the space requirement for visible AI labels. In October 2025, the Government said that a label should be applied to AI-generated content which covers at least 10 percent of the space. The new rule now mentions that the label should be “prominently” visible.

MeitY has also told social media intermediaries to inform users at least once every three months that the social media platforms will remove posts, ban accounts, and can also take legal action against users violating the rules or participating in illegal practices.

Along the same vein, the new rules now introduce consequences for violation of the rules. MeitY mandates that contraventions will now lead to suspension or termination of user accounts. Additionally, platforms will help in “identification of such user and disclosure of the identity of the violating user to the complainant.”

Social media intermediaries will also need to ask users to declare whenever a post contains synthetically generated information (SGI). They have also been mandated to equip appropriate tools to verify the accuracy of the declaration and to ensure that an AI label is prominently added to the post.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MeitY, AI rules, Deepfakes, India, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 10a Store Page Suggests FaceTime Compatibility for iPhone Switchers: Here's What It Means

Related Stories

MeitY Notifies Fresh IT Rules to Regulate AI-Generated Content, Deepfakes on Social Media Platforms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Brings Valentine's Day Deals on Tablets, Audio Products: See Offers
  2. Google's Pixel 10a Store Page Mentions FaceTime Calls, But There's a Catch
  3. Samsung Announces Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date as Pre-Reservations Begin
  4. Google Maps' New AI Feature Could Let You Chat About Places and Routes
  5. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Gets a New Colour Option Ahead of Valentine's Day
  6. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  7. Zeiss Aatma Lenses With Retro Design Unveiled in India: See Availability
  8. Airtel Unveils AI-Powered System Designed to Warn Users About OTP Frauds
  9. Nvidia GeForce Now for India Hands-On: Built to Impress
  10. MeitY Amends IT Rules to Regulate AI Content and Deepfakes
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield 6 Season 2 Content and Gameplay Improvements Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders and Marketing Images
  3. Airtel Unveils AI-Powered System Designed to Warn Users About OTP-Related Bank Frauds
  4. Apple Arcade’s March Update Brings Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea and Other Titles
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Spotted in Live Images That Offer a Sneak Peek at Its Rear Camera Layout
  6. Zeiss Launches Aatma Lenses in India With Retro Design, Up to 135mm Focal Length: Availability, Features
  7. MeitY Notifies Fresh IT Rules to Regulate AI-Generated Content, Deepfakes on Social Media Platforms
  8. Google Pixel 10a Store Page Suggests FaceTime Compatibility for iPhone Switchers: Here's What It Means
  9. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February
  10. iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch at Last Year's Prices Despite Rising Component Costs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »