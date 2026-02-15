Technology News
NASA’s Hubble Captures Rare Pre-Planetary Transformation as Twin Beams of Light Pierce the Cosmic Dust

Scientists say the twin beams of light are moving polar lobes pushing through older rings of material sculpted into webs of faintly curving arcs.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 February 2026 18:37 IST
Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, Bruce Balick

Hubble image shows twin beams from a hidden star shaping the dusty Egg Nebula

Highlights
  • Twin beams reveal a hidden dying star inside the Egg Nebula
  • Rare pre-planetary nebula seen in early transformation
  • Dust arcs suggest unseen companion stars shaping outflows
Twin beams of light burst from the dusty Egg Nebula, revealing a rare stage in the final chapter of a Sun-like star's life. Located in the constellation Cygnus, about 1,000 light-years away, the nebula conceals an aging but extremely dense star. Bright beams "squirt" through small openings, carving out hot, smoky lobes and creating ripple-like arcs in the surrounding cloud. This provides scientists with an unusually clear view of how stars like our own Sun eventually shed their outer layers on their way to becoming planetary nebulae.

Youngest Pre-Planetary Egg Nebula

According to a NASA and ESA observation report, the Egg Nebula is the youngest and nearest preplanetary nebula known, composed of light reflected from a central star that still lies hidden within thick dust.

Scientists say the twin beams of light are swiftly moving polar lobes pushing through older rings of material sculpted into webs of faintly curving arcs. The symmetrical patterns suggest the influence of unseen companion stars shaping the outflow of gas and dust. It has been suggested that gravitational interactions inside the dense disk may be guiding the structure of the glowing cloud.

Short-Lived Dust Ejection Phase

The dying star is thought to have ejected the dusty disk within a few hundred years, an extremely short period in cosmic terms. At this point in its life, the nebula reflects starlight instead of lighting up from hot gas, which will occur later once the core has emerged fully.

For decades, Hubble's observations of arcs, lobes, and dust spawned by these controlled outbursts have revealed that they later seeded new star systems.

 

Further reading: Hubble Space Telescope, Science, studies
