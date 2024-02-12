Technology News
  One in Four Adults Plans to Use AI to Write Valentine's Day Love Letters: Study

One in Four Adults Plans to Use AI to Write Valentine’s Day Love Letters: Study

Sixty-seven percent of adults were unable to differentiate between love letters written by an AI and a human.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2024 21:11 IST
One in Four Adults Plans to Use AI to Write Valentine’s Day Love Letters: Study

Photo Credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

As per the study, 27 percent believe AI-written love letters will make them sound confident

Highlights
  • The study, titled Modern Love, was conducted by McAfee
  • Five thousand people in nine countries were surveyed
  • The study aimed to discover the role of AI in love and relationships
Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to play an important role on Valentine's Day, according to a report released by security software firm McAfee. The firm conducted a survey which revealed that one in four adult respondents (26 percent) plan to use generative AI tools to write a love letter for their partner or potential love interest. Interestingly, the study also found that more than two-thirds of the adults (67 percent) could not differentiate between a love letter written by AI and one written by a human.

The findings are part of McAfee's new research report titled Modern Love which aimed to discover the role of AI and the Internet in transforming love and relationships of the modern age. The study surveyed 5,000 people across nine countries to collect the data. The biggest highlight to come out of the study was that more than one-fourth of the respondents were already planning to leverage tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot to help them profess their love to their dates and partners.

The most common reason for using the AI-powered ghostwriter was that it would make the sender appear more confident (27 percent), as per the study. Lacking time to write the letter personally and the lack of inspiration was given as the second most popular reason at 21 percent each. Another 10 percent said using AI would be quicker at performing the same task.

While many of the respondents did not feel they could get caught, almost half of the surveyed adults (49 percent) said that they would be offended if they received a love letter written by a generative AI-powered tool. But when presented with a love letter, a whopping 67 percent failed to identify whether it was written by a human or with the help of a machine.

Generative AI tools based on large language models (LLM) are capable of writing texts that appear to be written by a human. Most such tools allow users to add prompts to control and customise the writing style, flow, structure, tonality, and more. Further, ChatGPT Plus, Copilot Pro, and other high-end AI assistants let users create chatbots that could be trained on just their written material and bear a much higher resemblance to them while writing responses.

The McAfee study highlights that this close resemblance with humans' writing style can be maliciously used by cybercriminals to pull off romance scams. Romance scams are planned crimes where scammers prey on vulnerable people through false promises of love and relationships. The study found that 51 percent of the surveyed individuals confessed to being catfished (talking or meeting with strangers online who were pretending to be someone else). The firm also urged people to remain more vigilant during this period, and never to entertain the request of a stranger (or even someone they know) asking to send money or any sensitive information online.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: McAfee, Artificial intelligence, AI, Valentines Day
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iOS 18 to Arrive With Sweeping Visual Overhaul Inspired by visionOS: Report

Comment
 
 

