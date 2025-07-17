Technology News
Gutar Gu Season 3 Now Streaming on Amazon MX Player: What You Need to Know

Gutar Gu Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon MX player. The series explores the different sides of their relationship, with love and responsibilities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 July 2025 15:17 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player

It is now streaming on Amazon MX Player

  • Gutar Gu S3 is now streaming on Amazon MX Player
  • Ritu secures an internship and moves in with Anuj and his mother
  • Living with a parent challenges their love and future in unexpected ways
Gutar Gu Season 3, featuring Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal as Ritu and Anuj, is back with the teenage romance, and it is now streaming on Amazon MX player. This show brings you back into those early days of teenage love, filled with emotions, growing tensions, and a deep relationship bond. In season 3, the series continues to explore Anuj and Ritu's journey as they deal with love, freedom and the complex life of adults. Binge all the episodes on Amazon MX player of Season 3 today!

When and where should you watch Gitar Gu Season 3?

Gutar Gu, after its two hit seasons, is back with Season 3. The latest season is available for streaming on the popular OTT platform, Amazon MX Player.

Cast of Guitar Gu

Gutar Gu is produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor under the production unit of Sikhya Entertainment along with Achin Jain and directed by Saqib Pandor. It has Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal as Ritu and Anuj, the lead cast. The additional cast includes Tushar Shahi, Shubham Kumar, Shambhavi Staphak, Abhay Joshi, Cinderella D Cruz, Meenal Kapoor, Satish Ray and others.

The Storyline of Guitar Gu

Season 3 starts when, in Season 2, Ritu secures an internship in Mumbai and is excited to move in with Anuj. But, here's the catch: she finds out his mother also lives with him, and now, with no accommodation available, she moves in. The season clashes, as living under the same roof with a parent who has different routines, lifestyles, high emotions, and new responsibilities as they grow. It serves as a test of time and their relationship when life is taking them in two different directions.

Reception

Gutar Gu is a teenage romance series, where Anuj and Ritu take you through the irks of love and with two successful seasons, it is back with Season 3. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.3/10.

 

Further reading: Gutar Gu, Amazon MX Player, Season 3, Ashlesha Thakur, Entertainment News

Further reading: Gutar Gu, Amazon MX Player, Season 3, Ashlesha Thakur, Entertainment News
