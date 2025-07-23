Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Acquires Bee, an AI Wearables Startup That Summarises Conversations and Lets Users Chat About Them

Amazon Acquires Bee, an AI Wearables Startup That Summarises Conversations and Lets Users Chat About Them

Bee makes AI-powered wrist devices that can hear everything around the user, and then shows summaries and insights.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 13:20 IST
Amazon Acquires Bee, an AI Wearables Startup That Summarises Conversations and Lets Users Chat About Them

Photo Credit: Bee

All Bee employees have reportedly received offers to join Amazon

Highlights
  • Bee was founded in 2022
  • Amazon did not mention the financial terms of the acquisition
  • Bee CEO said the acquisition will enable the company to make agentic AI
Advertisement

Amazon has acquired the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Bee. The announcement of the acquisition was made on Tuesday by the Co-founder and CEO of the company, who highlighted that the move will enable the team to build “truly personal, agentic AI.” Notably, Bee is a wearable AI company that builds devices that listen to the user and people around them, and summarises these conversations. It can also generate insights from the day, share to-do lists, and allow the user to chat about conversations via the companion app.

Amazon Buys Bee AI

The official website of Bee now shows a banner which says, “Bee is joining Amazon! We're incredibly grateful to our customers and community, and we're excited to continue our journey with you.” Separately, company Co-Founder and CEO Maria de Lourdes Zollo posted on LinkedIn confirming the completion of the acquisition.

In the post, Zollo said that Amazon will help the company bring “truly” personal agentic AI to more consumers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by either side. According to The Verge, all of the employees of Bee have received offers to join Amazon.

Amazon spokesperson Alexandra Miller told the publication that the tech giant will work with Bee to provide users “even greater control over” their future devices. Highlighting the need to focus on user data privacy, the spokesperson reportedly added that Amazon will bring its approach of protecting users' privacy and security while giving them more control to Bee's devices.

Before the acquisition, Bee's latest AI device was a Fitbit-like wrist strap with no display dubbed Bee Pioneer. Priced at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,300), the device can listen to everything users say and their conversations with others. Then using AI models, it transcribes the data to generate summaries of the important events, sets reminders and to-do lists, and even allows users to talk to the AI about the day and its various aspects. The device can also be worn in a variety of different ways, including as a clip on their clothes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Bee, Acquisition, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5G Unveiled With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPU: Price, Specifications
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched in India With 90Hz Display, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Acquires Bee, an AI Wearables Startup That Summarises Conversations and Lets Users Chat About Them
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  6. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  7. Tencent's Hunyuan Team Releases New Explorable World Generating AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »