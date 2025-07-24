Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is Still the Ultimate Flagship in 2025 Under Rs 1 Lakh

Are you looking for a flagship smartphone, but don't want to spend a fortune buying a new one? Well, in that case, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the right pick for you. The flagship smartphone from Samsung is sure to be one of the best options available on Amazon, and it comes loaded with flagship-grade features and specifications. Whether it be titanium build, pro-grade cameras, Galaxy AI suite, or the popular S-Pen support, the Galaxy S24 Ultra still has all the ingredients of a true flagship smartphone, despite being launched in 2024. What's more interesting is that you can buy this model from Amazon for under Rs. 80,000. So, if you are still confused about whether to go with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, make sure to go through this article first.

1. Pro-Level Cameras to Create New Memories

One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy S24 Ultra has to be its pro-level cameras. The handset features a quad-camera setup on the rear panel, which is capable of capturing exceptional details in various lighting conditions. Whether you're shooting low-light photos or want to capture a zoomed-in cityscape, the Galaxy S24 Ultra delivers on all fronts, making it one of the best camera-centric smartphones available on the market right now.

2. Premium Titanium Build to Flaunt

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first smartphone in the premium Galaxy S series to feature a titanium frame. The smartphone features a premium design language and boasts a sleek profile with a thickness of just 8.6mm. This makes the in-hand feel distinctly more refined compared to any other flagship models. The flat-edge display also makes it easier to hold and use, and the subtle matte finish helps reduce fingerprints. Moreover, you get Corning Gorilla Glass Armour protection, which also makes it sturdy.

3. Brightest Display That You Will Love

Samsung has been the market leader in mobile displays, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra takes this to the next level. The handset comes equipped with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display that offers a peak brightness of up to 2,600nits and a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. This simply means that whether you watch a movie on Netflix in HDR or 4K YouTube videos, you will surely enjoy watching content on this flagship smartphone.

4. Galaxy AI Isn't Just a Gimmick

AI is the buzzword of 2025, but Samsung has added genuinely useful tools that don't feel like fluff. From Circle to Search to real-time AI-powered translation in phone calls, the Galaxy S24 Ultra seamlessly integrates smart tools into everyday use cases. Moreover, the Note Assist feature is helpful when you want to quickly summarise long notes or generate meeting minutes in seconds. Apart from this, there are also other useful AI features, such as Interpreter mode, Chat Assist, and Transcript Assist, which are quite practical and well-integrated into the One UI operating system.

5. Built-in S Pen Makes Life Easier

What truly separates the Galaxy S24 Ultra from every other premium phone on the market is its built-in S Pen support. The S-Pen is not your usual stylus but a productivity tool for everybody. Whether you want to sign a PDF, take instant notes, click images remotely, or simply doodle with precision, the S Pen is here to provide a seamless experience for you. And thanks to improved latency and pressure sensitivity this year, it feels more natural than ever.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a premium smartphone with state-of-the-art specifications, a premium flagship experience, and beneficial AI features that will make your life easier. The pro-grade cameras, premium titanium finish, bright and vibrant display, and more still make it relevant in 2025 in this competitive landscape.

If you are looking for a flagship experience without denting your pocket, then going for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for under Rs. 80,000 on Amazon sure makes sense.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.