Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon to Introduce Improved AI Powered Alexa, But It Might Be Behind a Paywall: Report

Amazon to Introduce Improved AI-Powered Alexa, But It Might Be Behind a Paywall: Report

Reportedly, the upgraded Alexa voice assistant could be powered by Amazon’s Titan LLM.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 16:15 IST
Amazon to Introduce Improved AI-Powered Alexa, But It Might Be Behind a Paywall: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anete Lusina

As per the report, Amazon could consider a $20 (roughly Rs. 1,700) per month cost for the subscription

Highlights
  • The new Alexa features could require a subscription to unlock
  • Amazon is reportedly still working out the cost of this new subscription
  • OpenAI and Google have both recently upgraded their chatbots
Advertisement

Amazon is reportedly working on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within its cloud-based voice assistant, Alexa, but users might have to pay more before they can avail of its services. The Seattle-based tech giant has been planning to enhance the capabilities of its virtual voice assistant since 2023, likely to not fall behind the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. But a new report now highlights that while Alexa might get smarter, it will not be bundled with the standard Amazon Prime subscription.

Amazon to make Alexa smarter

Last month, Amazon published a post in its newsroom titled “CEO Andy Jassy's 2023 Letter to Shareholders”. The long post detailed the tech giant's vision for the next financial year and strategies that it plans to implement to stay ahead of the curve. In the post, the CEO stated that the company was working on building “an even more intelligent and capable Alexa”.

It is believed that the company could leverage its in-house Titan family of large language models (LLMs) that it has been working on for a while. Some of the released AI models also come with multimodal capabilities, making them the right fit for a service like Alexa. However, Amazon is keeping the potential new features of Alexa under wraps for now.

Some rumours suggest that Alexa could get a better conversational capability rivalling GPT-4o or Gemini 1.5 Pro. Further, it could also become more efficient at handling complicated tasks and understanding commands given in contextual language.

AI-powered Alexa could require another subscription

At present, access to the basic functionalities of Alexa is free and anyone can access it. Some of its more premium use cases might require an Amazon Prime subscription (for Prime Music, Prime Video, and more). However, according to a report by CNBC, the company might put the AI-powered capabilities of Alexa behind another subscription.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that Amazon is not considering bundling the upgraded Alexa with the Prime subscription. The reason behind this decision is that running servers for AI computing can be expensive. As per the report, the tech giant might be shelling out about $0.02 (roughly Rs. 1.50) per query, which could add up quickly. As a result, internally a price point of $20 (roughly Rs. 1,770) a month has been considered. However, the company has reportedly not reached any conclusions yet.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Wins Patent for Foldable Device Display With 'Self-Healing' Layer: How It Works
OnePlus 12R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Gets a Discount on Flipkart

Related Stories

Amazon to Introduce Improved AI-Powered Alexa, But It Might Be Behind a Paywall: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N65 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Apple Wins Patent for Foldable Device Display With a 'Self-Healing' Layer
  3. OnePlus May Launch a Phone With Satellite Connectivity: Report
  4. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Report
  6. 'Huge Win for Web3': Indian Crypto Industry on US' FIT21 Approval
  7. Redmi A3x May Launch Soon; Design, Key Features Leaked
  8. OnePlus 12R Receives a Discount on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  9. Vivo S19 Series, Vivo Watch GT Launch Set for Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Huge Win for Web3’: Indian Crypto Industry Reacts as US House’ Approves FIT21 Bill
  2. Amazon to Introduce Improved AI-Powered Alexa, But It Might Be Behind a Paywall: Report
  3. OnePlus 12R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Gets a Discount on Flipkart
  4. Redmi A3x Said to Launch in India, Global Markets Soon; Design, Key Features Leaked
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Create AI-Generated Profile Photos: Report
  6. Apple Wins Patent for Foldable Device Display With 'Self-Healing' Layer: How It Works
  7. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Set for June 6: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Sony Working on New PlayStation Platform for Free-to-Play Mobile Games, Job Listing Reveals
  9. Honor to Bring Google Cloud-Powered Generative AI Features to Its Devices, Shares AI Strategy
  10. Google Meet’s New Adaptive Audio Feature Syncs Mics on Multiple Laptops to Avoid Echo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »