OnePlus 12R was unveiled in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999. The handset is now available on Flipkart at a discounted rate. The e-commerce website is also providing extra discounts for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail of additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. The OnePlus 12R runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.

OnePlus 12R discount

Flipkart has listed the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12R at Rs. 36,829, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 39,999. The e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs. 1,250 discount for customers purchasing the handset using HDFC credit card EMI transactions. Clubbing both the offers would bring down the effective price to Rs. 35,579. Further, there is a special discount of Rs. 1,863. Flipkart Axis bank users can avail 5 percent cashback. The EMI options start at Rs. 1,295 per month.

OnePlus 12R

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for Rs. 42,539, down from the actual price of Rs. 45,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus website and Amazon are currently selling the base variant of the OnePlus 12R for Rs. 39,999, whereas the 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 45,999.

OnePlus 12R specifications

The OnePlus 12R runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. For optics, the phone features a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus has packed up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the OnePlus 12R. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.