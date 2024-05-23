Technology News

OnePlus 12R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Gets a Discount on Flipkart

OnePlus 12R's 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available on Flipkart for Rs. 42,539.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 16:12 IST
OnePlus 12R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Gets a Discount on Flipkart

OnePlus 12R runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12R runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999
  • OnePlus has packed up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the OnePlus 12R
Advertisement

OnePlus 12R was unveiled in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999. The handset is now available on Flipkart at a discounted rate. The e-commerce website is also providing extra discounts for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail of additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. The OnePlus 12R runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.

OnePlus 12R discount

Flipkart has listed the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12R at Rs. 36,829, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 39,999. The e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs. 1,250 discount for customers purchasing the handset using HDFC credit card EMI transactions. Clubbing both the offers would bring down the effective price to Rs. 35,579. Further, there is a special discount of Rs. 1,863. Flipkart Axis bank users can avail 5 percent cashback. The EMI options start at Rs. 1,295 per month.

oneplus 12r flipkart OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for Rs. 42,539, down from the actual price of Rs. 45,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus website and Amazon are currently selling the base variant of the OnePlus 12R for Rs. 39,999, whereas the 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 45,999.

OnePlus 12R specifications

The OnePlus 12R runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. For optics, the phone features a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus has packed up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the OnePlus 12R. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12R Price in India, OnePlus 12R Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Wins Patent for Foldable Device Display With 'Self-Healing' Layer: How It Works
‘Huge Win for Web3’: Indian Crypto Industry Reacts as US House’ Approves FIT21 Bill

Related Stories

OnePlus 12R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Gets a Discount on Flipkart
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced
  2. Microsoft Adds GPT-4o to Azure, Unveils Copilot AI Agents
  3. Honor to Bring Google Cloud's AI Features to Devices, Shares AI Strategy
  4. Apple Wins Patent for Foldable Device Display With a 'Self-Healing' Layer
  5. Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Could Cost
  6. Realme Narzo N65 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Report
  8. OnePlus May Launch a Phone With Satellite Connectivity: Report
  9. OnePlus 12R Receives a Discount on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Honor 200 Series With New Four-Layer AI Confirmed to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Huge Win for Web3’: Indian Crypto Industry Reacts as US House’ Approves FIT21 Bill
  2. Amazon to Introduce Improved AI-Powered Alexa, But It Might Be Behind a Paywall: Report
  3. OnePlus 12R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Gets a Discount on Flipkart
  4. Redmi A3x Said to Launch in India, Global Markets Soon; Design, Key Features Leaked
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Create AI-Generated Profile Photos: Report
  6. Apple Wins Patent for Foldable Device Display With 'Self-Healing' Layer: How It Works
  7. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Set for June 6: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Sony Working on New PlayStation Platform for Free-to-Play Mobile Games, Job Listing Reveals
  9. Honor to Bring Google Cloud-Powered Generative AI Features to Its Devices, Shares AI Strategy
  10. Google Meet’s New Adaptive Audio Feature Syncs Mics on Multiple Laptops to Avoid Echo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »