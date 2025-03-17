Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon to Reportedly Process Alexa Voice Recordings in the Cloud, Ending Local Processing

Amazon to Reportedly Process Alexa Voice Recordings in the Cloud, Ending Local Processing

Amazon reportedly sent emails to Echo device users notifying that local voice processing will not be supported by Alexa+.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 17:34 IST
Amazon to Reportedly Process Alexa Voice Recordings in the Cloud, Ending Local Processing

In 2023, Amazon was reported sued by the FTC over collecting information about children via Alexa

Highlights
  • Amazon offered local voice processing in Echo devices in 2021
  • The voice requests sent to the Amazon cloud are said to be encrypted
  • Devices set to not allow cloud processing won’t support Voice ID feature
Advertisement

Amazon is reportedly informing Echo users that the voice requests sent to Alexa will soon stop supporting local processing. As per the report, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant is planning to stop on-device processing of voice recordings for Echo devices starting March 28. The company is reportedly making the change since the new artificial intelligence (AI) version of the virtual assistant, Alexa+, will be entirely cloud-based. Those users who continue to keep their devices set to local processing will reportedly lose the Voice ID functionality of Alexa.

Amazon Reportedly Ending Local Voice Processing for Echo Users

The tech giant added the functionality of on-device voice request processing on Echo devices in 2021, allowing users who do not want to give Amazon access to their conversations with the voice assistant to opt for a privacy-focused approach. However, now, the company is said to be taking a 180-degree turn on that feature.

According to an Ars Technica report, Amazon sent an email to Echo users informing them that they will no longer be able to process Alexa requests locally. These emails were reportedly sent only to those users who had enabled the “Do Not Send Voice Recordings” feature on their devices.

“As we continue to expand Alexa's capabilities with generative AI features that rely on the processing power of Amazon's secure cloud, we have decided to no longer support this feature,” the email stated, as per the publication.

The company is said to be planning to stop supporting local processing starting March 28, likely in preparation for deploying the new AI-powered Alexa+. Those who do not disable the setting will reportedly not be able to use one of the most integral features of the virtual assistant dubbed Voice ID. This feature allows Alexa to personalise user experience and share information such as calendar events, reminders, music, and more.

Alexa Voice ID is set to receive a major upgrade with the new AI version as it will be able to understand contextual information and make recommendations more personalised. It will also be able to recognise different voices of users. However, even those Echo users who do not wish to use the AI features, will not get to use the legacy version of Voice ID after March 28, the report claimed.

Ars Technica also shared the rest of the email where Amazon claimed that Alexa voice requests sent to cloud servers will always be encrypted with multiple security layers to keep users' information safe. Despite the assurance, the move is likely to raise concerns of some Echo users who prefer the privacy aspect of the device.

Notably, in 2023, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against Amazon over allegations that the company was illegally collecting and indefinitely storing data on children under the age of 13 without parental consent. As per a TechCrunch report, the e-commerce giant settled the lawsuit by paying a fine of $25 million (roughly Rs. 216.9 crores) and deleting the existing data.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa, Echo, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in Europe, Storage and Colour Options Leaked
God of War Ragnarök Gets Dark Odyssey Collection Update as Part of Series' 20th Anniversary Celebrations

Related Stories

Amazon to Reportedly Process Alexa Voice Recordings in the Cloud, Ending Local Processing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Said to Launch on March 20; Live Images, Price Leaked
  2. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Hint at Design and Colour Options
  3. Jio Offering Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription With Select Plans
  4. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC Launched in India
  5. Apple May Replace iPhone 17 Pro Max With a New 'Ultra' Model
  6. Realme P3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With This Price TagÂ 
  7. Apple Considered Dropping USB Type-C Port From iPhone 17 Air: Report
  8. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Kota Factory Season 4 OTT Release: Expected Release Date, Cast, and More
  3. Gentlewoman OTT Release: Tamil Crime Drama’s Streaming Details Reportedly Revealed
  4. Crime Patrol Now Streaming on Netflix, New Episodes Every Monday
  5. NASA's MMS Mission Marks 10 Years of Magnetic Reconnection Discoveries
  6. Ancient Europeans Retained Dark Skin, Hair and Eyes Until the Iron Age, Claims New Study
  7. Azaad Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  8. South Korea’s Central Bank Dismisses Bitcoin as Reserved Asset Citing Uncertainty, Risks: Report
  9. Coinbase Collaborates with Global Government Agencies as Trump Pushes Crypto into the Spotlight
  10. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted Online; Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »