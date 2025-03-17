Technology News
Gentlewoman OTT Release: Tamil Crime Drama’s Streaming Details Reportedly Revealed

Lijomol Jose and Losliya Mariyanesan’s Tamil film, Gentlewoman, is set to premiere on Tentkotta after its cinema run.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 March 2025 21:55 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/Divo Music

Highlights
  • Gentlewoman OTT release set after theatrical success
  • Tamil thriller stars Lijomol Jose and Losliya Mariyanesan
  • Streaming exclusively on Tentkotta soon
Lijomol Jose and Losliya Mariyanesan's Tamil crime thriller Gentlewoman is preparing for its digital release after its theatrical run. The film, written and directed by Joshua Sethuraman, was released in cinemas on March 7 and received mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics. The storyline, which revolves around betrayal and revenge, struck a chord with viewers, leading to discussions about its intense narrative. After its stint in theatres, Gentlewoman is set to make its way to the streaming platform Tentkotta, providing audiences an opportunity to watch it online.

When and Where to Watch Gentlewoman

The film Gentlewoman will be available for streaming on Tentkotta, a platform known for hosting Tamil films. While an official streaming date is yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the digital premiere will take place towards the end of March or early April. Fans who missed the theatrical release will soon have the chance to watch the thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gentlewoman

The trailer of Gentlewoman set the tone for a gripping crime drama, showcasing the story of Poorni, played by Lijomol Jose, a newlywed woman trapped in an abusive marriage. Her husband, Aravind, portrayed by Hari Krishnan, not only mistreats her but is also involved in an affair with Anna, played by Losliya Mariyanesan. The plot thickens when Poorni discovers the betrayal and an altercation in the kitchen leads to Aravind's sudden disappearance. As the police begin their investigation, Poorni finds herself caught in a web of deception, forcing her to navigate a dangerous path filled with unexpected twists.

Cast and Crew of Gentlewoman

The film features Lijomol Jose and Losliya Mariyanesan in lead roles, supported by Hari Krishnan, R. Rajiv Gandhi, Dharani, Vairabalan, Nandithaa Sreekumar, and Sudesh. Produced by Komala Hari, Hari Bhaskaran, PN Narenthra Kumar, and Leo Logame Nethaji, Gentlewoman has cinematography handled by Sa Kathavarayan. The editing has been done by Elayaraja Sekar, while the background score and music have been composed by Govind Vasantha.

Reception of Gentlewoman

Since its theatrical release, Gentlewoman has received a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb, reflecting a largely positive reception from viewers. Audience feedback highlights the film's engaging storyline and strong performances, particularly from Lijomol Jose. Critics have praised the screenplay and direction, though some reviews pointed out pacing issues in certain sections.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gentlewoman OTT, Tamil thriller, Gentlewoman streaming, Lijomol Jose, Losliya Mariyanesan, Joshua Sethuraman, Tentkotta, Tamil cinema, crime drama
