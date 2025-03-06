Technology News
English Edition
Amazon Prime Video Begins Testing AI-Aided Dubbing for Some Movies and Shows

Initially, Prime Video will offer AI-powered dubbing for 12 licensed movies and series.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 15:39 IST
Amazon Prime Video Begins Testing AI-Aided Dubbing for Some Movies and Shows

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video will use localisation professionals to ensure quality control

Highlights
  • AI dubbing will only be available in English and Latin American Spanish
  • Amazon did not reveal the AI models being used for this project
  • Last year, Prime Video released an AI-powered X-Ray Recaps feature
Amazon Prime Video is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will let users watch AI-generated dubbed content. Announced on Wednesday, the streaming platform said the pilot programme will allow viewers to watch titles that previously did not have dubbing available in select countries and regions. During the pilot run, the company will only offer a select number of movies and shows, however, Amazon is expected to expand the AI service to a larger selection of titles in the future.

Prime Video Tests AI Dubbing for Movies and Shows

In a newsroom post, the company said it decided to develop the AI-powered dubbing system to make its streaming library accessible to more users. During the test run, Prime Video will offer AI-aided dubbing in English and Latin American Spanish languages. The company did not reveal when it plans to add support for more languages.

Initially, the AI-powered dubbing will be added to 12 licensed movies and series. Some of them include the 2003 Spanish animated movie El Cid: La Leyenda, the 2016 fantasy drama movie Mi Mamá Lora, and the 2018 indie movie Long Lost.

Interestingly, the AI-powered dubbing is a hybrid approach, instead of being an end-to-end automation system. Prime Video highlighted that the final dubbed version will be developed in collaboration with localisation professionals. These human experts will both inspect and assist the process to ensure quality control. Notably, the company did not reveal the large language models (LLMs) being used for this feature.

“AI-aided dubbing is only available on titles that do not have dubbing support, and we are eager to explore a new way to make series and movies more accessible and enjoyable,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

AI-powered dubbing has emerged as a popular use case of the technology. In December 2024, YouTube announced expanding its auto dubbing feature to knowledge and information-focused videos. With this, creators who make videos in English can get them auto dubbed into French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Prime Video has been slowly incorporating AI features to its platform. Last year, the streaming giant added an AI-powered X-Ray Recaps feature that allows viewers to see spoiler-free text recaps of shows down to the minute, enabling them to resume from where they last left off, without losing any information.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Prime Video Begins Testing AI-Aided Dubbing for Some Movies and Shows
