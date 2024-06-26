Anthropic released a new collaborative tool for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Claude on Tuesday. Dubbed Projects, the tool will allow users to ground the output of the chatbot to the internal knowledge provided to it. Using this, users can create an internal knowledge hub that can offer information in the style and tone that the user may need. The feature can be beneficial for both individuals as well as enterprises. Notably, last week the AI firm released Claude 3.5 Sonnet, and the new tool can utilise its capabilities.

Projects for Claude AI

In a newsroom post, Anthropic said that Projects is designed to bring together curated sets of knowledge and chat activity in a single interface. Projects are also shareable, so the entire organisation or a specific team can view the best chats with the AI. The AI firm also said that the feature will enable the AI chatbot to generate useful ideas, make more strategic decisions, and show results that are aligned with the user's goals.

You can now organize chats with Claude into shareable Projects.



Each project includes a 200K context window, so you can include relevant documents, code, and files. pic.twitter.com/em9QmYUMFi — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) June 25, 2024

Put simply, Projects are similar to AI agents such as Google Gems or OpenAI's GPTs. Users creating a project can upload multiple documents to create an internal knowledge base. The AI will then curate responses entirely based on this knowledge (alongside its pre-training data), and share responses that are more relevant. To further tailor the responses, users can add custom instructions for each project.

The company said each project will have a 2,00,000 token context window, which is close to a 500-page book. This means the AI can contextualise the information across a wide number of style guides, codebases, interview transcripts, or past work shared with it. The feature also runs on the recently released Claude 3.5 Sonnet, which Anthropic said outperforms Claude 3 Opus, GPT-4o, and Gemini 1.5 Pro.

The main benefit of Projects over other AI agents is that it is also shareable. That means users can share the best chats with Claude with other teammates in a centralised activity feed. The company says this will allow all teammates to gain insights from a project.

Projects are available on Claude.ai for all Pro and Team subscribers. Notably, the Claude Pro subscription is priced at $20 (roughly Rs. 1,670) per person per month and the Claude Team subscription costs $25 (roughly Rs. 2,090) per person per month with a minimum of five members added.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.