Stellar Blade, the action-adventure title from debutant studio Shift Up, has reportedly sold one million units since it was released in April. The developer made the revelation Tuesday at its initial public offering (IPO) press conference. Shift Up also reportedly revealed that plans for a PC port for Stellar Blade, which was launched as a PS5 exclusive, were currently under review.

Stellar Blade PS5 sales

As a per a report from Korean outlet GameMeca (via VGC), Stellar Blade is estimated to have sold over one million copies since it launched April 26. “Since its release, it has ranked No. 1 in sales in major console markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom, and its cumulative sales are estimated to have exceeded 1 million copies," the publication quoted Shift Up CFO Ahn Jae-woo as saying.

Shift Up's security filings reportedly place Stellar Blade's sales at KRW 15.7 billion (roughly Rs. 94.3 crore) in May, however, the revenue only represents the amount the studio received from publisher Sony.

Stellar Blade PC version

The developer also discussed its plans for a PC version of Stellar Blade at the press conference. The game, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, launched exclusively on PS5. “It was released as a PS5 exclusive, but the number of PS5 distributions and activation levels were not as high as that of PS4,” the report quoted the CFO as saying. “And recently, the main consumer of AAA games has shifted to PCs. We are currently reviewing the PC version of Stellar Blade, and if we release the PC version, we expect the value of the IP to increase once more,” he added.

Sony has been following a two-year delay cadence for its exclusive console titles to launch on PC. Many of its popular first-party franchises like God of War and Spider-Man have made their way to PC after a period of console exclusivity. More recently, PlayStation exclusive Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut was launched May 16 on PC. The open-world action-adventure title went on to become PlayStation's biggest single-player launch on Steam.

Stellar Blade could thus be expected to eventually arrive on PC after its exclusive run on the PS5. Shift Up, however, reportedly stopped short of providing a PC launch timeline for the game. “We are reviewing the PC version of Stellar Blade, and we ask for your understanding that we cannot tell you the exact timing or whether or not because we have a contractual relationship,” the report quoted the studio's CFO as saying.

