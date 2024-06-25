Technology News
  Google Said to Be Developing Gemini AI Powered User Customisable Chatbots Based on Celebrities

Google Said to Be Developing Gemini AI-Powered User Customisable Chatbots Based on Celebrities

Google's purported AI chatbots could be integrated with YouTube.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2024 19:47 IST
Google Said to Be Developing Gemini AI-Powered User Customisable Chatbots Based on Celebrities

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google’s customisable character-based AI chatbots can reportedly launch this year

Highlights
  • Reportedly, these chatbots will be separate from Gems
  • Meta and Character.ai already have similar character-focused AI bots
  • Butterflies AI has launched an AI character-based social media platform
Google might be working on creating artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots that can play a character while interacting with users. These character-focused chatbots can be modelled after a celebrity or be customised by users based on their imagination, according to the report. It is said that these chatbots will be powered by the tech giant's in-house large language model (LLM) Gemini. Unlike the existing Gemini AI chatbot, these customisable bots are said to be designed to have conversations and not just to answer user queries.

Google Is Working on Character-Based AI Chatbots

According to a report by The Information (via 9to5Google), Google wants to build AI-based chatbots that can be a friend to people instead of a query-solving assistant. The publication stated that the company has been working on building these chatbots for a while now. These will be customisable AI bots “which could be modelled on celebrities or made by users.”

The report also highlights that Google could partner with social media influencers to create chatbots based on their personalities. These bots are said to be powered by Gemini, but it is currently unclear whether it would use the Gemini 1.5 Pro or Gemini 1.0 model. It is said to be a standalone project, and it is not being developed for a specific Google platform.

However, the report highlights that the company has discussed plans to eventually integrate the chatbots with YouTube.

Based on the details shared in the report, it appears that these chatbots could be similar to the AI characters made by Meta. The social media giant partnered with several popular influencers and celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Charli D'Amelio, MrBeast, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, and more, and released their AI characters on the Messenger app. Similar chatbots are also used by recently launched social media platform Butterflies.

Character-based chatbots were popularised by the AI platform Character.ai, where users can create AI bots by adding a text prompt describing the character and its personality. The platform lets users interact with characters such as Sherlock Holmes, Tony Stark, Elon Musk, Batman, and more.

Apart from these, the platform also offers chatbots made for specific purpose such as a Writing Helper, Story Maker, Dating Coach, and others. Notably, Character.ai uses Google's cloud services and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to train its AI models.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots, YouTube
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Genesys Launches AI-Powered Navigation Map Tailored for Indian Automotive and Mobility Sectors

Google Said to Be Developing Gemini AI-Powered User Customisable Chatbots Based on Celebrities
Comment
