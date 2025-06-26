Anthropic released a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Claude on Wednesday. This new feature will allow users to create interactive AI-powered applications using the chatbot. Once created, users can also host and share these apps on the platform to let others use them. Interestingly, when others use these apps, the maker will not have to bear the application programming interface (API) charges. Instead, this will be charged against the user's subscription. This capability is an expansion of last year's Artifact feature.

Claude Can Now Build And Host Apps

In a newsroom post, the AI firm detailed the new feature. Code generation is not new to the chatbot, and with the addition of Artifact in June 2024, a sandbox-style window within Claude where the AI and the user can collaborate over a coding project, the company has significantly expanded the platform's coding capabilities.

Now, Anthropic is further expanding Artifact by allowing Claude to not only write the code but also execute it within the environment. As a result, users can now see what the final version of an AI-powered app would look like as well as interact with it. Additionally, once built, users can now host the applications on Anthropic's servers and share them with other users. The AI integration in these apps is being powered by Claude's API.

Interestingly, when another user tries out these apps, the maker will not have to pay for the API charges. Instead, it will be charged against the user's subscription after they authenticate themselves with their Claude account. No one is required to manage the API keys.

Anthropic highlighted that this feature will allow users to use the Claude API within their artifacts. The feature will also let them process files and create unique user interfaces (UIs) via React. Additionally, users will be able to customise any artifact manually.

However, this new feature currently does not support external API calls, there is no option to add persistent or permanent storage (once the app is closed, the data will be erased), and it only supports text-based completions API, which reduces the scope of the apps developers can build. Notably, it is currently available in beta to all Claude users.