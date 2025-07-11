Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) Reportedly Launching a Marketplace for AI Agents

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Reportedly Launching a Marketplace for AI Agents

AWS’ marketplace for AI agents will reportedly feature Anthropic as a partner.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 14:20 IST
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Reportedly Launching a Marketplace for AI Agents

Photo Credit: Reuters

AWS is reportedly working on an AI coding agent, which is internally called Kiro

Highlights
  • The marketplace is said to be launched at the AWS Summit on July 15
  • AWS plans to offer its customers AI agents directly from the marketplace
  • AWS users can reportedly search for AI agents as well
Advertisement

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing platform of the tech giant, is reportedly planning to launch a marketplace for artificial intelligence (AI) agents. As per the report, the company could launch the marketplace next week at its AWS Summit event in New York, which will be held on July 15. San Francisco-based AI firm Anthropic is said to be a partner for this new service. With this, AWS will reportedly directly allow its users to search, download, and install AI agents built for specific use cases.

AWS to Launch an AI Agent Marketplace Next Week

According to a TechCrunch report, the cloud computing giant is adding an AI agent marketplace as a new service for its enterprise users. Citing unnamed individuals familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the marketplace will be launched on July 15 in New York during an AWS Summit event.

This marketplace will reportedly allow developers and startups to directly offer their AI agents to enterprises that use AWS. This new platform will allow AWS users to browse, search, and install AI agents from a single interface, the report added. Users are said to be able to look for agents based on their functionality.

While the report mentions Anthropic as one of the partners for this service, it did not mention the role the AI firm will play. However, it is likely that Anthropic will also list its AI agents on the platform.

There are several details currently not known about this marketplace. For instance, it is unclear whether the platform will have a subscription-based revenue model or will follow an à la carte-style payment system. The revenue system for the developers and startups offering their AI agents is also not known. Another question is whether these AI agents can work within a local network or have to be connected to AWS the entire time.

Notably, AI agents are essentially large language models with tool use that can autonomously perform certain tasks. These agents can not only assist humans in their tasks, but can also execute actions independently. AWS is reportedly also building an in-house AI coding agent, dubbed Kiro. This agent could be launched at the event as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Web Services, AWS, Amazon, Anthropic, AI agents, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Tesla to Begin India Operations With Experience Centre Opening in Mumbai’s BKC on July 15: Report
Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Deep Dive Reveals Clues-Based Exploration, Combat a New Game Modes

Related Stories

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Reportedly Launching a Marketplace for AI Agents
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. Oppo on Hasselblad, AI, and Photography Kits in the Near Future
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  8. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »