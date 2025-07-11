Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing platform of the tech giant, is reportedly planning to launch a marketplace for artificial intelligence (AI) agents. As per the report, the company could launch the marketplace next week at its AWS Summit event in New York, which will be held on July 15. San Francisco-based AI firm Anthropic is said to be a partner for this new service. With this, AWS will reportedly directly allow its users to search, download, and install AI agents built for specific use cases.

AWS to Launch an AI Agent Marketplace Next Week

Citing unnamed individuals familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the marketplace will be launched on July 15 in New York during an AWS Summit event.

This marketplace will reportedly allow developers and startups to directly offer their AI agents to enterprises that use AWS. This new platform will allow AWS users to browse, search, and install AI agents from a single interface, the report added. Users are said to be able to look for agents based on their functionality.

While the report mentions Anthropic as one of the partners for this service, it did not mention the role the AI firm will play. However, it is likely that Anthropic will also list its AI agents on the platform.

There are several details currently not known about this marketplace. For instance, it is unclear whether the platform will have a subscription-based revenue model or will follow an à la carte-style payment system. The revenue system for the developers and startups offering their AI agents is also not known. Another question is whether these AI agents can work within a local network or have to be connected to AWS the entire time.

Notably, AI agents are essentially large language models with tool use that can autonomously perform certain tasks. These agents can not only assist humans in their tasks, but can also execute actions independently. AWS is reportedly also building an in-house AI coding agent, dubbed Kiro. This agent could be launched at the event as well.