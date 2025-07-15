Technology News
Technology News
Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Connect With Notion, Canva and Figma to Complete Tasks

Claude users can type the design brief they want, and the AI chatbot can autonomously create it on Canva.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 14:19 IST
Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Connect With Notion, Canva and Figma to Complete Tasks

Photo Credit: Anthropic

This feature is available to users with Claude’s Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans

Highlights
  • Claude becomes the first AI chatbot to make use of Canva’s MCP servers
  • The chatbot connects with these remote platforms using Integrations featu
  • Integrations was first unveiled by Anthropic in May
Anthropic is now expanding the list of apps and platforms its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot can connect to. In May, the AI firm introduced Integrations, a new feature that made use of the company's Model Context Protocol (MCP) to connect to remote servers across the web and desktop apps. On Monday, the AI firm added a directory of tools that connect to Claude, as well as new third-party connectors. The new platforms that connect to the chatbot include Notion, Canva, and Stripe and local desktop apps such as Figma, Socket, and Prisma.

Claude Can Now Act as an AI Agent to Complete Tasks on Canva

In a newsroom post, Anthropic announced the new directory and list of platforms Claude can now connect to. The directory can be accessed by tapping the “Connect your tools to Claude” dropdown menu underneath the text box on the web and desktop app. This opens a new Connectors page where users can see all the platforms that support Claude's integration.

Just by tapping the box next to the names of the platforms, users can confirm the connection with these platforms. Once done, users can simply type their prompt request, and Claude can autonomously connect to the platform and complete the action autonomously, similar to an AI agent.

For instance, users can provide a design brief to Claude and ask it to create a social media post. The AI chatbot will automatically connect to the user's Canva account, navigate through different tools and options on the visual communications app, and create a new project. Users can also edit projects the same way.

Notably, last month, Canva introduced its open MCP servers, which allowed AI chatbots to integrate with the platform. With this expansion, Claude has now become the first chatbot to make use of this connector. For the unaware, MCP is an open standard protocol developed by Anthropic, which lets AI systems connect to data hubs and knowledge sources. It can be understood as the USB-C port that lets two devices connect to one another via a cable.

The Integrations feature and the ability to connect to different remote MCP servers are only available to those users who have an active subscription to Claude's Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, Canva, Notion, Figma, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots, AI Agents
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
