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  • RBI Said to Evaluate Cybersecurity Risks Linked to Anthropic’s Mythos Amid Concerns of Unauthorised Access

RBI Said to Evaluate Cybersecurity Risks Linked to Anthropic’s Mythos Amid Concerns of Unauthorised Access

Anthropic has touted Mythos to be “so powerful that it could enable dangerous cyberattacks”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 12:25 IST
RBI Said to Evaluate Cybersecurity Risks Linked to Anthropic’s Mythos Amid Concerns of Unauthorised Access

Photo Credit: Reuters

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Highlights
  • RBI consulted the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England for emerging risks
  • NPCI reportedly exploring access to identify day-zero vulnerabilities
  • Any deployment needs to comply with RBI’s data localisation requirements
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is said to be holding talks with global regulators, domestic lenders, and government officials to assess potential risks linked to Anthropic's new artificial intelligence (AI) model, Mythos. According to a report, RBI's preliminary assessment points towards Mythos potentially raising cybersecurity concerns by expediting the discovery and exploitation of software vulnerabilities. The development comes following reports of unauthorised personnel gaining access to Anthropic's Mythos, which is touted to be “so powerful that it could enable dangerous cyberattacks”.

RBI Evaluating Mythos-Linked Cybersecurity Risks 

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reports that the RBI, over the past two weeks, has held consultations with counterparts around the world. This reportedly includes the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, intending to understand the emerging risks and safeguards.

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“Globally, we are discussing with other countries and other regulators on what are the developments and what safeguards need to be taken,” the publication quoted one source as saying.

The report states that the RBI may also pursue direct engagement with Anthropic. Further, regulators across Asia, Europe, and the US are said to have advised banks to review their cybersecurity preparedness. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which facilitates payment services like UPI in the country, is said to be exploring early access to Mythos alongside a small group of banks, too.

Citing a source, Reuters reported that this is to identify potential “day-zero” vulnerabilities before any wider rollout, although any such access could be restricted. Mythos is said to be hosted on tightly controlled servers in the US. Consequently, running any tests on local datasets in foreign jurisdictions could pose regulatory and technical challenges.

The RBI is also said to be working on broader guidelines for banks entering enterprise partnerships with advanced AI models, including Anthropic's Mythos and Claude family. However, any deployment involving Indian user data would need to comply with the RBI's data localisation requirements, the publication noted a source as saying.

Concerns Over Unauthorised Access to Mythos

The regulatory discussions come shortly after reports that a small group of unauthorised users had gained early access to Mythos. According to Bloomberg, the model, which Anthropic itself has described as highly powerful, was accessed via a private Discord group on the same day it was announced for limited testing.

While the group reportedly did not use the model for malicious purposes, the incident has raised concerns about potential misuse. At the time, screenshots appearing to show a Mythos dashboard were shared by the group. These included user management panels, AI experiment interfaces, and detailed analytics for model performance and costs.

Anthropic is currently probing the matter. We're investigating a report claiming unauthorised access to Claude Mythos Preview through one of our third-party vendor environments,” the company said in a statement.

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Further reading: Claude Mythos, Claude Mythos Preview, Anthropic, AI, Cybersecurity
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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