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Anthropic Expands Project Glasswing to 15 Countries, Brings Claude Mythos to India

Anthropic said the latest expansion of Project Glasswing will provide access to organisations operating critical infrastructure.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 June 2026 09:05 IST
Anthropic Expands Project Glasswing to 15 Countries, Brings Claude Mythos to India

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Anthropic did not publicly release the model due to its ability to hack systems

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Highlights
  • Mythos is expanded to 150 new organizations in over 15 countries
  • New partners reportedly include Samsung, Okta, Swift, NATO, and ENISA
  • The AI model is used for finding security flaws in critical code
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Anthropic on Tuesday announced the expansion of its advanced cybersecurity-focused AI model, Claude Mythos Preview, through its Project Glasswing initiative. The San Francisco-based AI startup said that about 150 new organisations across more than 15 countries will now have access to the model. At launch, it was limited to roughly 50 partners. India, notably, is among the countries selected for the expansion, alongside Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and South Korea.

India Among 15+ Countries Getting Access to Claude Mythos

In a blog post, Anthropic said the latest expansion of the Project Glasswing initiative will provide access to organisations operating critical infrastructure across multiple sectors. These include financial services, cybersecurity, communications, healthcare, power, water, and technology.

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The Financial Times reported that Anthropic's new group of partners includes companies such as Samsung, SK Telecom, SK Hynix, Okta, Swift, Euroclear, and Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange. Apart from this, NATO and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) are said to be part of the expanded programme as well.

India is among more than 15 countries selected for the rollout, marking one of the largest international expansions of Anthropic's cybersecurity initiative so far. The company said many of the participating organisations maintain software and codebases relied upon by governments, enterprises, and millions of users worldwide.

Anthropic noted that a successful cyberattack on many of these systems could potentially affect more than 100 million people. This makes them a priority for advanced security testing and vulnerability detection.

What is Claude Mythos

Claude Mythos Preview is a general-purpose AI model that is claimed to be exceptionally good at coding and reasoning. According to the company, this allows it to analyse large codebases and find security flaws that might have escaped even experts' eyes. Anthropic says the model has already found vulnerabilities in systems that have gone undiscovered for decades.

Mythos is part of Project Glasswing, Anthropic's collaborative cybersecurity initiative that aims to identify vulnerabilities in critical software systems before they can be exploited. Its list of partners includes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palo Alto.

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Further reading: Claude Mythos, Claude Mythos Preview, Anthropic, Project Glasswing, AI, cybersecurity
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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