Anthropic, on Tuesday, announced Project Glasswing, a new initiative focused on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cybersecurity. Powering the project for the San Francisco-based AI firm is a general-purpose model dubbed Claude Mythos Preview. The company introduces the model as its most capable when it comes to coding and agentic tasks. For now, it is only available to the partners of Project Glasswing and will enable them to detect security flaws and vulnerabilities across their tech stack. The AI firm has also allocated financial resources for the initiative.

Anthropic's Project Glasswing is Here

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the AI startup announced the initiative, along with launch partners Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palo Alto. The company describes Project Glasswing as “an urgent initiative to help secure the world's most critical software.”

At its core is the Claude Mythos Preview, an unreleased model exclusive to the abovementioned partners. Additionally, Anthropic is also extending access to a group of more than 40 organisations that build or maintain critical software infrastructure. The company has also committed up to $100 million (roughly Rs. 923.6 crore) in usage credits, as well as $4 million (roughly Rs. 37 crore) in direct donations to open-source security organisations.

Anthropic claims that the cybersecurity-focused AI model has “already found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser.” It is said to understand and modify complex software to find security flaws, as well as fix them. The partnering organisations will deploy the model as part of their defensive security work.

Despite being a gated research preview, Claude Mythos Preview is a paid model, priced at $25 per million input and $125 per million output tokens. It is accessible to the partners via the Claude application programming interface (API), Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud's Vertex AI, and Microsoft Foundry.

“We do not plan to make Mythos Preview generally available. Our goal is to deploy Mythos-class models safely at scale, but first we need safeguards that reliably block their most dangerous outputs,” the company said in a post.