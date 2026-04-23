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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Key Features Including 144Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Revealed Ahead of India Launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 will run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 12:26 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Key Features Including 144Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The Nord CE 6 will be launched in India alongside OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 will get a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS
  • It sports a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Nord CE 6 will debut alongside Nord CE 6 Lite on May 7 at 12pm IST
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OnePlus is all set to expand its mid-range smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the company has revealed the key features of the OnePlus Nord CE 6. The handset will be equipped with a 144Hz display, supporting up to 144fps gaming in select titles. It is teased to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The OnePlus Nord CE 6 will come with quad IP ratings along with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Key Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with dual-axis OIS. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus capabilities, similar to the one seen on the OnePlus Nord 6.

The firm also revealed that the Nord CE 6 supports 4K recording on both the rear and front cameras, as per the company. On the hardware front, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with a dedicated Touch Reflex chip that enables up to 3200Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of software, the upcoming OnePlus phone will run on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. OnePlus says it will offer the company's staple AI-powered features, including AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Perfect Shot and AI Reframe. There is also support for 4K Motion Photos, Circle to Search, and Gemini Live.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery with wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging support. On the durability front, it will come with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification. It will also feature dual stereo speakers with support for up to 300 percent ‘Ultra Volume' output.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 India Launch Details

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 will launch in India on May 7 at 12pm IST, with pricing and availability details to be announced at the event. It will be available in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colour options.

The company says its upcoming launch will also mark the return of the Lite model, with the Nord CE 6 Lite expected to debut alongside the standard variant after a gap of two years.

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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