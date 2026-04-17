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Anthropic Releases Claude Opus 4.7 AI Model, Calls It Less Advanced Than Claude Mythos

Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.7 brings improvements in coding and vision-related tasks.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 April 2026 12:06 IST
Anthropic Releases Claude Opus 4.7 AI Model, Calls It Less Advanced Than Claude Mythos

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Claude Opus 4.7 is currently available across all of Anthropic’s Claude products

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Highlights
  • Claude Opus 4.7 is said to outperform GPT-5.4 and Gemini 3.1 Pro
  • Anthropic says the new AI model is less capable than Claude Mythos
  • This was done intentionally to make the model safer for public release
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Anthropic, on Thursday, released another major update to its Opus model, dubbed Claude Opus 4.7. The new artificial intelligence (AI) model comes just days after the San Francisco-based startup released Claude Mythos, a model which is so capable at cybersecurity tasks that the company has limited its access. Opus 4.7 is built using the same architecture but has been intentionally kept less advanced to ensure that it cannot be used to carry out cyberattacks. Compared to the older Opus model, the latest iteration also brings improvements across coding and vision-related tasks.

Anthropic Releases Claude Opus 4.7

In a newsroom post, Anthropic announced that Claude Opus 4.7 is now generally available. It can now be accessed across all Claude products as well as via the application programming interface. Additionally, third-party enterprise platforms, including Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud's Vertex AI, and Microsoft Foundry, will also host it. The company has kept the pricing the same as Opus 4.6, with input tokens priced at $5 per million and output tokens at $25 per million.

One of the key highlights of the latest model is the improved multimodal support. The large language model (LLM) can better analyse high-resolution images, with support for up to 2,576 pixels or approximately 3.75MP, which is a 3X improvement compared to the older version. Anthropic says this will let Opus 4.7 process dense visual information from charts, screenshots, and PDFs.

Another area of improvement is software engineering, otherwise known as coding tasks. The company claims that the model has made significant improvements in difficult tasks that previously required close supervision. Opus 4.7 is said to handle complex and long-running tasks with consistency and can verify its own output before notifying the user.

In terms of internal benchmark evaluations, Anthropic claimed that the model performed better than OpenAI's GPT-5.4 and Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro. However, the scores reveal that the Opus 4.7 is still less capable than the Claude Mythos Preview, which is currently only available to the 40 organisations affiliated with Project Glasswing.

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Further reading: Claude Opus 4 7, Claude Mythos, Claude, Anthropic, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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Anthropic Releases Claude Opus 4.7 AI Model, Calls It Less Advanced Than Claude Mythos
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