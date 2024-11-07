Technology News
iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Introduces Support for Using Face ID on iPhone to Trust New Computers

iOS 18.2 will allow users to "trust" a new computer using Face ID, according to a report. Apple has already rolled out the second iOS 18.2 developer beta and the upcoming iOS update is expected to bring additional features and extend new Apple Intelligence capabilities to supported iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2024 21:03 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Icons in the Settings app will match the tint of Home Screen icons on iOS 18.2

iOS 18.2 will reportedly allow users to "trust" a new computer without entering their passcode. The next iOS update is expected to arrive in December, and Apple rolled out the second developer beta version earlier this week. Unlike iOS 18.1, which mostly added support for a couple of Apple Intelligence features on eligible iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers, the company is expected to introduce more features with the iOS 18.2 update next month, including the ability to share the location of lost items with trusted people and the ability to change focus and exposure lock on the Camera Control button.

iOS 18.2 to Let Users Trust New Computers Using Face ID on iPhone

Apple's security feature that requires users to enter their PIN, passcode, or password to "trust" a new computer will soon become a lot easier to use, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by user Aaron Perris (via 9to5Mac). Apple will let users allow a new computer to access the data on the device after authenticating using Face ID.

It's worth noting that the new functionality is currently limited to beta testers, and is expected to roll out to users next month. It comes more than a decade after Apple added support for the "Trust This Computer" feature to the iPhone, allowing users to decided which devices would have access to the information on their smartphone.

If a user chooses not to trust a computer, they will see the prompt every time they connect the phone to that device — this is also the case when an iPhone running on iOS 16 or later is connected to a trusted computer where local backup (not iCloud backup) is enabled, according to Apple's support document.

Other iOS 18.2 Features Expected to Arrive in December

When iOS 18.2 rolls out to users next month, it is expected to bring new Apple Intelligence features that are already available to beta testers. These include the new Visual Intelligence (iPhone 16 models), ChatGPT (and ChatGPT Plus) support, Genmoji, and the Image Playground feature, while the Notes app will also get some AI-backed improvements. This is the second wave of Apple Intelligence features, following the release of iOS 18.1 last month that brought support for Writing Tools and AI-powered Focus modes.

For users who are less concerned about AI features — or don't have an Apple Intelligence-compatible device — the iOS 18,2 update will also add support for sharing the location of lost items on Find My with airlines or trusted people. It will also upgrade the Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series with the ability to control focus and exposure lock. The icons for apps shown in the Settings app will also match the tint selected on the Home Screen on iOS 18.2. 

