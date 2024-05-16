Apple is reportedly working on two artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features that could be added to multiple apps in iOS 18. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be readying a real-time audio transcription and summarisation feature that could power its Voice Memos and the Notes app. These features could also appear on iPadOS 18 and macOS 15. Notably, these features as well as the next generation of Apple operating systems are expected to be unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for June 10.

According to a report by AppleInsider, the iPhone maker is leveraging AI to bring a real-time audio transcription feature that will let users read what is being said. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report highlighted that users will be able to read, edit, copy, and share these transcripts later. Alongside, the tech giant is also said to introduce a summarisation feature. These features are reported to be integrated into the Voice Memos app, Notes app, and more.

The Pixel smartphones already ship with a recording app that offers real-time transcriptions and conversation summaries. One of the more popular features of the smartphone lineup, people have used it to record meetings, important classes, or to make notes on the go. With Apple's foray into AI, the Voice Memos app could also be revamped similarly.

As per the report, the transcriptions will be shown in the middle of the app window which currently shows a larger interface for the recorded audio. A transcription button, shaped like a speech bubble, is also being added, where tapping the bubble will show the transcription for a particular audio recording.

The Notes app is also expected to receive this feature as well as a summarisation feature that will provide a short description of the conversation, followed by the key points and action items in an easy-to-read format. These features are also reported to be added to iPadOS 18 and macOS 15.

Apple is also rumoured to use AI to significantly improve the capabilities of Siri. As per a recent report, the company's native virtual assistant will get conversational speech, understanding of contextual language, and capabilities of understanding and executing complex commands that contain multiple steps.