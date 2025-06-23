Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Perplexity AI to Strengthen Its Artificial Intelligence Efforts

Apple Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Perplexity AI to Strengthen Its Artificial Intelligence Efforts

Apple has reportedly only held internal discussions about the potential purchase of Perplexity.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 June 2025 15:49 IST
Apple Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Perplexity AI to Strengthen Its Artificial Intelligence Efforts

Photo Credit: Pexels/Mateusz Taciak

Apple has reportedly only made three acquisitions that cost a billion dollars or more till date

Highlights
  • Apple has reportedly not made any bids to Perplexity
  • Meta reportedly tried to acquire Perplexity earlier this year
  • Perplexity is currently valued at $14 billion
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly considering making a bid to purchase the artificial intelligence (AI) startup Perplexity. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant has internally discussed the possibility of the move to bolster its in-house development of AI models and features. The potential move comes at a time when the company's development of major features, such as the AI-powered Siri, has suffered several delays and still has no release date in sight. However, if the company does make a move to acquire Perplexity, it will be its costliest acquisition in history.

Apple Reportedly Discussed Acquisition of Perplexity

According to a Bloomberg report, the iPhone maker has internally held discussions about making a bid to purchase Perplexity. Citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, the publication claimed that the possibility of the move was being considered by Adrian Perica, Vice President of Corporate Development at Apple, and the head of mergers and acquisitions.

The internal conversations are said to be at an early stage, and there is no guarantee that these will result in a formal bid. So far, the company has reportedly not reached out to the Perplexity management to inquire about an acquisition.

Bloomberg claimed that if this deal takes place, it could help Apple develop an in-house AI-powered search engine and push forward its trailing AI development. Additionally, developing the search engine will also help the tech giant prepare in case the antitrust case results in an unfavourable verdict and it loses out on the $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1.7 lakh crore) deal.

However, acquiring Perplexity will be a costly and unusual move for Apple. In its entire history, the tech has only ever made three deals that cost a billion dollar or more, a separate Bloomberg report claimed. Among them, the most expensive acquisition deal is said to be Beats. It was purchased for $3 billion (roughly Rs. 26,000 crore) in 2014. In contrast, after its latest funding round, Perplexity is valued at $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1.21 lakh crore).

While the acquisition of Perplexity is reportedly just an idea Apple is toying with, it stands to reason that such a deal will bolster not only the company's existing AI suite, but can also transform its future devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Perplexity, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone, iPad Pages Updated With Energy Labels to Comply With New EU Regulations

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Perplexity AI to Strengthen Its Artificial Intelligence Efforts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G Long Term Review: A Blend of Style, Speed, and Power
  3. Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Full Specifications Surface Ahead of Its July 1 Debut
  5. AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G India Launch Timeline, Design and Colours Revealed
  6. Asus V470VA All-in-One PC Review: A Stylish AiO PC For Everyday Work
  7. Redmi A4 5G Gets a New RAM and Storage Variant in India
  8. Apple Could Consider Buying Perplexity to Strengthen Its AI Development
  9. You Can Now Tag Perplexity Bot on X to Generate Free AI Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic V5 Teased to Measure 8.8mm Thick; Colours, RAM and Storage Details Revealed
  2. Apple Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Perplexity AI to Strengthen Its Artificial Intelligence Efforts
  3. AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G Confirmed to Launch in India in July; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  4. iPhone, iPad Pages Updated With Energy Labels to Comply With New EU Regulations
  5. China’s Restrictions on Rare Earth Mineral Exports to Reportedly Adversely Impact Supply Chain Jobs in India
  6. Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Huawei Mate XT 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Offer Satellite Connectivity
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Next Week
  9. Kabul Now Available for Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Political Thriller Online?
  10. Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »