Apple has updated its iPhone and iPad product pages in the European Union (EU) in order to comply with new EU regulations that recently went into effect. The new energy efficiency labels are now visible on Apple's websites in the EU, along with a grade for each device and details such as battery longevity, repairability, impact resistance, and IP rating (for dust and splash/ water resistance). Each product page also includes a link to a more detailed document with more information about the device.

Apple Says It Downgraded Some Scores Due to 'Test Method Ambiguities and Variance'

The new energy efficiency labels are visible on Apple's pages for products that are currently sold via the company's websites in the EU. Apple has included these labels to comply with the new Energy Labelling and Ecodesign requirements that took effect on June 20. They are visible on the product pages, as well as on individual product listings on the Apple Store.

The Energy Label for the iPhone 16 Pro on Apple's website

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Apple

These regulations are part of the EU's efforts to improve the ability to repair and upgrade a product, and enhancing battery life and power efficiency. The new Energy Labelling requirements will apply to both smartphones and 'slate' tablets, according to the EU's website.

Apple's Energy Label for the iPhone 16 Pro reveals that the handset has a "B" grade for energy efficiency. Devices can be graded from A to G, with the former and latter being the best and worst, respectively. The company also revealed in a regulatory document that it voluntarily "downgraded" its scores for its latest smartphones, to "factor in test method ambiguities and variance."

Beneath the energy rating on the new Energy label, device manufacturers must also provide more information at a glance, such as its battery longevity (charge cycles before capacity reaches 80 percent), impact resistance, and IP rating. Meanwhile, a detailed product sheet tells users about the device's scratch resistance, actual battery capacity, and how long it is slated to receive software updates.

According to the product sheet for the iPhone 16 Pro, the handset is equipped with a 3,582mAh battery and holds up to 80 percent of its capacity after 1,000 charge cycles. It also reveals that the display on the iPhone 16 Pro picks up scratches at level 4 on the Mohs hardness scale. It is also expected to receive at least five years of OS and security updates.

You can read more about Energy Labels and Ecodesign for smartphones and tablets sold in the region, via the EPREL database that allows you to search and check ratings for durability, longevity, and other metrics that are mandatory under the new EU regulations.