Tecno Spark Go 2 Now on Sale in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 2 is equipped with the Unisoc T7250 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 13:08 IST
Tecno Spark Go 2 Now on Sale in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go 2 has a dual rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 2 is currently up for sale in India through Flipkart
  • The Spark Go 2 includes the company's in-house AI assistant Ella
  • It runs on Android 15-based HiOS skin
Tecno Spark Go 2 is now available for purchase in India. The new Tecno Spark series smartphone was launched in the country last week in four distinct colour options. The Spark Go 2 has an Unisoc T7250 chipset under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The Tecno Spark Go 2 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. 

Tecno Spark Go 2 Price in India

The newly launched Tecno Spark Go 2 is currently up for sale in India through Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone is available in Ink Black, Veil White, Titanium Gray, and Turquoise Green colourways.

Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on transactions made through Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Meanwhile, HSBC Bank card users can avail up to Rs. 1,000 discount when purchasing the Tecno Spark Go 2. 

Tecno Spark Go 2 Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2 runs on Android 15-based HiOS skin and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Tecno Spark Go 2 has a dual rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset offers a Free Link App feature that is claimed to let users make calls even when there's no mobile network. This feature works only between select Tecno Spark series or Pova series handsets. 

The Tecno Spark Go 2 offers 4G Carrier Aggregation 2.0 and Linkbooming V1.0 features for enhanced connectivity. It is advertised to offer up to four years of lag-free performance under standard conditions. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It measures 8.25mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

Tecno Spark Go 2 also includes the company's in-house AI assistant Ella. It features an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. 

Tecno Spark Go 2

Tecno Spark Go 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Samsung One UI 8 Watch Beta for Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra Reportedly Rolling Out

