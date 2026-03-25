Apple is said to be preparing a broader push into artificial intelligence (AI), and among the initiatives is a major overhaul of its voice assistant Siri. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant is testing a standalone Siri app that includes deeper integration with system features. While the AI assistant will continue to be activated by the same triggers, a redesigned interface could be introduced to replace the existing glowing edges effect.

Apple's Visual Overhaul of Siri

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could introduce a standalone Siri app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this year. It is expected to serve as a centralised hub for interacting with the voice assistant, featuring a chat-like interface that displays past conversations in a list or grid, along with chat bubbles and a text entry field. The UI is said to resemble a thread in Apple's Messages app.

In terms of design, Apple is reportedly testing a feature that includes Siri placed at the top of the screen, housed within the Dynamic Island. Once activated, it may prompt the user to Search or Ask. A glowing Siri icon will reportedly appear at the top of the screen, alongside a pill-shaped indicator labelled “Searching”. As per Gurman, users may be able to pull down the menu to begin further conversations.

However, the design has yet to be finalised by the tech giant and could be subject to change.

New Siri Features

The in-development Siri app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac may allow users to pin conversations, search through previous chats, upload documents and photos for analysis, and switch between text and voice modes. Suggested prompts based on prior usage could also be included in the interface, per Gurman.

Apart from this, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly developing a systemwide Ask Siri toggle, too. While Apple has yet to confirm the plans, it is speculated that the feature will allow users to send selected content, such as highlighted text, into a Siri conversation for further context.

A new Write with Siri option is also in testing, which could bring AI-powered writing tools directly to the keyboard.

The report claims that the updated Siri is internally codenamed “Campo”. It is expected to adopt a more conversational, chatbot-style interaction model, moving beyond generic voice commands.

As per Gurman, users will be able to interact with the voice assistant using both text and voice. The voice assistant may also gain deeper system integration and contextual awareness — two features which have reportedly been in development for some time now. Consequently, it is speculated to be able to access messages, email, and other personal data to fulfil requests, in addition to performing actions within apps.

The new Siri is expected to build upon the Siri overhaul that was previewed by Apple at WWDC 2024 but was never released. The new features were initially rumoured to launch with the iOS 26.4 update, but later reports suggested that they will be delayed further into 2026.

While the company has confirmed that WWDC 2026 will focus on AI advancements, it has not officially detailed these features. Citing sources familiar with the matter, Gurman said that the new Siri will be unveiled on June 8, as part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.