Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • No All Screen iPhone 20? Why Apple’s 20th Anniversary Model May Miss Its Biggest Feature

No All-Screen iPhone 20? Why Apple’s 20th Anniversary Model May Miss Its Biggest Feature

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 20 in 2027 to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 11:06 IST
No All-Screen iPhone 20? Why Apple’s 20th Anniversary Model May Miss Its Biggest Feature

Apple usually announces its new iPhone lineup in September

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 20 in 2027
  • iPhone 20 is expected to surprise consumers with an all-screen design
  • New leak says iPhone 20 would not feature the all-screen panel
Advertisement

Apple is expected to launch an iPhone 20 model next year to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone lineup. The new model is believed to introduce a new display experience with no cutouts at the top, which means the selfie camera would be placed on the screen, something the main Android flagships have yet to offer. A new leak from China suggests that the iPhone 20 will not include the much-awaited under-display selfie camera technology, which would offer a fully uninterrupted display. The handset could retain the pill-shaped selfie camera cutout on the top.

Apple's Full-Screen iPhone Plans Delayed

A Weibo post (translated from Chinese) by a tipster fixed-focus digital said that Apple is facing difficulties in developing its under-display technology. The tipster states that Apple will launch upcoming iPhone models with smaller, more compact designs, but a truly full-screen display doesn't seem likely anytime soon.

fixed focus digital weibo Apple

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Previous rumours suggested that Apple might introduce the iPhone 20 with a new screen design, eliminating camera cutouts seen in current iPhone models. However, the latest leak indicates that the pill-shaped selfie camera cutout will remain at the top of the screen when the iPhone 20 launches next year. Apple introduced the pill-shaped Dynamic Island design with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to add an under-display Face ID system to the iPhone 18 Pro series, which is expected to go official later this year. This change could allow the company to keep a smaller pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera, signalling towards an all-screen iPhone design.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 20 in 2027 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. The handset is likely to be launched in the first half of next year, marking a shift from Apple's usual September launch window. It could be announced alongside the iPhone 18e. The company may launch the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max models in the second half of 2027.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 20, Under Display Selfie Camera, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 20 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Could Be Working on Android Handheld Console With Focus on FPS Touch Controls

Related Stories

No All-Screen iPhone 20? Why Apple’s 20th Anniversary Model May Miss Its Biggest Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Announced: What You Need to Know
  2. Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11 5G Arrive With 6,500mAh Batteries: See Price in India
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s, and Vivo Pad 6 Pro Colours Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Unveils Exynos 1680 SoC With 200-Megapixel Camera, 144Hz Display Supported
  5. Gemini for Google TV Receives a Big Upgrade With These New Features
  6. Vivo T5 Pro Tipped to Offer Battery and Display Upgrades Over Vivo T4 Pro
  7. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Adds AI-Generated Playlists in Apple Music
  8. iPhone 20 All-Screen Design Delayed: Apple Said to Struggle With New Tech
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Teardown Shows Tough Display Repair: Check Score
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Feature Makes It Easier to Reference Uploaded Files
  2. Gemini for Google TV Upgraded With Live Sports Scorecards and Interactive Educational Visuals
  3. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Batteries Announced: Price, Specifications
  4. Court Drops Fraud Case Against CoinDCX Founders, Says No Evidence Found
  5. Google Is Reportedly Working on Adding 3D Avatars to Gemini
  6. Xiaomi 17T Pro Listing on Thailand's NBTC Certification Site Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  7. CFTC Launches Innovation Task Force to Regulate Crypto and AI Markets
  8. Samsung Unveils 4nm Exynos 1680 Chipset With 200-Megapixel Camera, 144Hz Display Support
  9. Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s and Vivo Pad 6 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch
  10. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About The Show
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »