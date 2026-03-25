Apple is expected to launch an iPhone 20 model next year to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone lineup. The new model is believed to introduce a new display experience with no cutouts at the top, which means the selfie camera would be placed on the screen, something the main Android flagships have yet to offer. A new leak from China suggests that the iPhone 20 will not include the much-awaited under-display selfie camera technology, which would offer a fully uninterrupted display. The handset could retain the pill-shaped selfie camera cutout on the top.

Apple's Full-Screen iPhone Plans Delayed

A Weibo post (translated from Chinese) by a tipster fixed-focus digital said that Apple is facing difficulties in developing its under-display technology. The tipster states that Apple will launch upcoming iPhone models with smaller, more compact designs, but a truly full-screen display doesn't seem likely anytime soon.

Photo Credit: Weibo

Previous rumours suggested that Apple might introduce the iPhone 20 with a new screen design, eliminating camera cutouts seen in current iPhone models. However, the latest leak indicates that the pill-shaped selfie camera cutout will remain at the top of the screen when the iPhone 20 launches next year. Apple introduced the pill-shaped Dynamic Island design with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to add an under-display Face ID system to the iPhone 18 Pro series, which is expected to go official later this year. This change could allow the company to keep a smaller pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera, signalling towards an all-screen iPhone design.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 20 in 2027 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. The handset is likely to be launched in the first half of next year, marking a shift from Apple's usual September launch window. It could be announced alongside the iPhone 18e. The company may launch the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max models in the second half of 2027.

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