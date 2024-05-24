Technology News
  Arc Search Gets a Quirky AI Powered Call Arc Feature That Offers Voice Responses

Arc Search Gets a Quirky AI-Powered Call Arc Feature That Offers Voice Responses

Call Arc can be activated by opening the Arc Search app and bringing the iPhone close to the ear.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2024 14:30 IST
Arc Search Gets a Quirky AI-Powered Call Arc Feature That Offers Voice Responses

The Call Arc features also shows the responses in written format

Highlights
  • Call Arc is a gamified feature that provides voice output for queries
  • Arc Search was launched in January 2024
  • Arc Search uses OpenAI API and other models for its AI search results
Arc Search for iPhone, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile browsing platform, is getting a new feature that brings voice capabilities. The feature, dubbed Call Arc, is designed as a gamified experience that can only be turned on when users bring the phone close to their ears. It offers verbal responses to queries, eliminating the need to look at the screen and read it. The app also has a ‘Browse for me' feature that uses various AI models to create a web page about the search query.

How to Activate Call Arc feature

Call Arc is currently being rolled out, and most users worldwide should already have it or will get it in the next few days. To access the feature, they will have to update the Arc Search app via the App Store. The activation process of the feature is unique and quirky. The Browser Company has shipped the feature as a calling interface, which turns on when the user brings the iPhone (with the app open) to their ear.

call arc Call Arc

Call Arc feature in Arc Search app

 

Once the feature is activated, users will see a call interface with an end call button at the bottom, a speaker button, and a button to read more about the responses. A large animated smiley emoticon is placed centrally with the word ‘Arc' written on top. There is also a call timer showing the duration of the call.

How the Call Arc feature works

Gadgets 360 was able to access the feature and found it to be working normally. There is a slight lag of about four seconds (which may differ based on internet connectivity), but it does not cause any major inconvenience. Once the query has been processed, it plays a call waiting tune until the response is prepared. After that, the AI verbally responds. Users can also see the text on the screen.

The feature is useful in scenarios when the user is outdoors or cannot read the screen to check the responses. For instance, if the user is cooking and wants to look up a recipe, they can use this feature to listen to the steps without having to leave everything midway. Notably, ChatGPT with GPT-4o can also access the internet and offer lag-free verbal responses. Google is yet to release the Gemini app on iOS, but its Android counterpart also has similar verbal response capabilities.

Arc Search, Apple, AI, Artificial Intelligence, iPhone
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Arc Search Gets a Quirky AI-Powered Call Arc Feature That Offers Voice Responses
