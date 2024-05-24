Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is tipped to be priced similarly to the standard model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2024 14:21 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is likely to be priced similarly to standard model
  • FE version of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 might launch soon
  • Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place on July 10
Samsung is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in July and the countdown is on for the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The foldable lineup was speculated to include a Fan Edition and Ultra versions of the Galaxy Z Fold. As per a latest rumour, the South Korean tech brand is also working on another foldable — Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. It is said to go official at the end of this year and could lack support for S Pen.

As per a tweet by DSCC analyst Ross Young, Samsung is preparing a book-style foldable that's larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could be launched in the fourth quarter (October-December) of this year. It is likely to be priced similarly to the standard model.

The slim variant is said to have a larger display than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and might lack S Pen support. Young points out the possibility of the Galaxy Fold 6 Slim and Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra being the same device. The S Pen requires a digitiser and Samsung might have removed this from the rumoured model to achieve the slim build.

The FE version of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are also rumoured to hit shelves this year. They are said to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and Exynos 2300 SoC, depending on the markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications (rumoured)

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place on July 10. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to come with a Titanium frame and is said to stick with 25W charging. It could feature a thicker form of ultra-thin glass (UTG) on the display and is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. It is likely to be available in dark blue, light pink, and silver colour options. It is tipped to carry a 4,400mAh battery with a charging speed of 25W.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
