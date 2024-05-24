Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in July and the countdown is on for the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The foldable lineup was speculated to include a Fan Edition and Ultra versions of the Galaxy Z Fold. As per a latest rumour, the South Korean tech brand is also working on another foldable — Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. It is said to go official at the end of this year and could lack support for S Pen.
As per a tweet by DSCC analyst Ross Young, Samsung is preparing a book-style foldable that's larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could be launched in the fourth quarter (October-December) of this year. It is likely to be priced similarly to the standard model.
The slim variant is said to have a larger display than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and might lack S Pen support. Young points out the possibility of the Galaxy Fold 6 Slim and Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra being the same device. The S Pen requires a digitiser and Samsung might have removed this from the rumoured model to achieve the slim build.
The FE version of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are also rumoured to hit shelves this year. They are said to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and Exynos 2300 SoC, depending on the markets.
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place on July 10. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to come with a Titanium frame and is said to stick with 25W charging. It could feature a thicker form of ultra-thin glass (UTG) on the display and is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. It is likely to be available in dark blue, light pink, and silver colour options. It is tipped to carry a 4,400mAh battery with a charging speed of 25W.
