WWDC 2025: Apple Announces iOS 26 With New Liquid Glass Design, Apple Intelligence Enhancements and More

iOS 26 will be offered as a free software update for iPhone 11 and later models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2025 00:05 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 26 introduces a new design language which Apple calls Liquid Glass

Highlights
  • iOS 26 brings Live Translation to Phone, FaceTime, and Messages apps
  • Apple has introduced a new design language dubbed Liquid Glass
  • It will be available to registered developers starting today
iOS 26 was unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 on Monday. The company previewed several new features and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that will soon be available on iPhone. One of the most notable changes is to the design language of the OS. Apple has introduced a new UI dubbed Liquid Glass, which bundles glass-like iconography and other elements. The latest version of iOS will also carry Apple Intelligence features and a unified interface in the Phone app, updated Camera app layout, typing indicators in Messages, new CarPlay features, and more, when it is rolled out on eligible iPhone models later this year.

iOS 26 Compatible Models

Apple says iOS 26 will be offered as a free over-the-air (OTA) software update for iPhone 11 and later handsets. However, the Apple Intelligence features will be limited to the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Registered Apple developers can download iOS 26 on their devices and start testing out the new features. A public beta will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month.

Visual Improvements in iOS 26

According to Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Software Engineering at Apple, Liquid Glass in iOS 26 is a new translucent material that reflects and refracts its surrounding visual elements. It is implemented across controls, navigation, app icons, and widgets in the OS. This new design language brings new customisation options for the home and lock screens, enabling users to customise app icons and widgets with a new clear look.

ios 26 apple 1 iOS 26

Photo Credit: Apple

 

On the iPhone's lock screen, the time widget now adapts to the free space in an image, shrinking and expanding automatically. Meanwhile, there's also a 3D effect which appears when users move their iPhone.

iOS 26 also includes a streamlined layout in the Camera app, separate tab for Library and Collections views in the Photos app, flowing web pages in Safari, and a redesigned tab bar in apps like Apple Music, News and Podcasts. This bar is said to float near the top and dynamically shrink to highlight the content on the screen.

Apple Intelligence Updates

Building upon the introduction of Apple Intelligence features on iPhone from last year, Apple is expanding upon its capabilities. It has introduced Live Translation which is integrated in apps like Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. Powered by the company's proprietary on-device AI models, this feature automatically translates text and audio in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Chinese, and other languages.

ios 26 apple 2 iOS 26

Photo Credit: Apple

 

Updates to Visual Intelligence, Apple's alternative for Google's Circle-to-Search, enable users to ask ChatGPT questions about what they're currently looking at on their screen. They can also search for similar images and products on Google, Etsy, and other supported apps. Further, it automatically recognises if a user is looking at an event and suggests them to add it to their calendar with date, time, and other key details.

Apple has also introduced AI-powered shortcuts and dedicated actions for Writing Tools and Image Playground. The company's AI model can also identify and summarise details, such as invoice in emails received from merchants. Users can also mix their favourite emojis, Genmojis, and descriptions for unique creations. Meanwhile, the new Foundation Models framework provides developers access to Apple's on-device foundation model which powers Apple Intelligence.

Changes to Apps

Apple has revamped the Phone app with a unified layout which combines the Favourites, Recents, and Voicemails tabs. It also takes advantage of Call Screening which uses Live Voicemail to gather information from the caller, enabling the recipient to decide whether they wish to pick it up. On the other hand, Hold Assist can come in handy when the user is stuck on hold, notifying them when the person on the other end of the line, such as an agent, is available.

With iOS 26, users can screen messages from unknown senders in the Messages app, which appear in a dedicated folder and remain silenced unless chosen otherwise. Users can also create polls, generate backgrounds for chats using Apple Intelligence, and see typing indicators in group chats.ios 26 apple 3 iOS 26

There are Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation features in Apple Music, along with an AutoMix feature that uses AI to seamlessly transition from one track to the next using time stretching and beat matching. Meanwhile, Apple Maps gets a feature dubbed Visited Places which enables the user to remember the places they've been. Apple says iPhone can use on-device AI to analyse their daily route and present them with a preferred option, while also notifying them of potential delays.

In addition to updates, Apple has introduced a new app dubbed Apple Games. It is claimed to act as a one-stop-shop for all gaming needs of iPhone users. It presents users with an overview of the activities in their games including major events. Further, they can also launch the game from the app and switch between them.

New CarPlay Features

With iOS 26, Apple has brought a compact view for incoming calls in CarPlay. It lets users check who's calling them without missing out on upcoming directions. The update also brings Tapbacks and pinned conversations to Messages, along with widgets and Live Activities.

Additions to AirPods

Apple says iOS 26 expands upon the existing capabilities of its TWS products, namely the AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Interviewers, podcasters, singers, and others can now record audio with clearer quality using the studio quality audio recording feature. Apple promises "more natural vocal texture and clarity" across phone calls on the iPhone.

Meanwhile, the new camera remote feature allows the AirPods to function as a camera shutter; a simple press and hold of the AirPods stem takes a photo via the native Camera app or any other third-party app. It can also start or stop a video recording on an iPhone.

Further reading: iOS 26, iOS 26 Features, iOS 19, Apple, Apple intelligence, iOS 26 Compatibility, WWDC 2025, IPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

