Google Said to Have Asked FTC to Break Up Microsoft's Cloud Deal With OpenAI

Microsoft has an exclusive agreement to host OpenAI's technology on its cloud servers.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 December 2024 17:54 IST
Google Said to Have Asked FTC to Break Up Microsoft's Cloud Deal With OpenAI

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft competitors like Google and Amazon also wish to host OpenAI's models

Highlights
  • Google does not want users to access Microsoft servers for OpenAI tech
  • OpenAI is backed by Microsoft
  • Neither of the involved firms have commented on the report
Google has asked the US government to break up Microsoft's exclusive agreement to host OpenAI's technology on its cloud servers, the Information reported on Tuesday.

The conversation happened after the US Federal Trade Commission asked Google about Microsoft's business practices as part of a broader investigation, the report said, citing a person directly involved in the discussion.

Tech companies that compete with Microsoft in renting out cloud servers, such as Google and Amazon, also want to host OpenAI's models so that their cloud customers don't need to access Microsoft servers to get access to the startup's technology, the report said.

According to the report, companies that purchase ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's technology through Microsoft may have to face additional charges if they don't already use Microsoft servers to run their operations.

Google and other competitors have highlighted that these new costs will harm customers, the report said.

Google declined to comment on the Information report, while Microsoft, OpenAI and the FTC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

