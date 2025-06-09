Technology News
Vivo says the X Fold 5 can withstand being opened and closed 1,000 times at a depth of 1 meter underwater.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 19:42 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo has officially started teasing the Vivo X Fold 5 in China

Highlights
  • Vivo executive teased new details about the Vivo X Fold 5
  • Vivo X Fold 5 is claimed to offer extreme cold resistance
  • It is confirmed to feature a thin and lightweight build
Vivo X Fold 5 will be announced soon. While the official launch date of the phone is still under wraps, a company executive has posted a new teaser on Weibo, revealing the design and a few specifications of the upcoming foldable. The Vivo X Fold 5 is confirmed to use LTPO 8T panels on both outer and inner displays. The panels are said to reach 4,500 nits peak brightness. The foldable is also claimed to meet IP5X and IPX9+ resistance against dust and water ingress.

Han Boxiao, Vivo's Product Manager, posted a teaser on Weibo showcasing the inner display of Vivo X Fold 5. It will use an 8T LTPO panel on both the inside and outer displays. The screens are touted to deliver adaptive refresh rate, ultra-high resolution, and high pixel density. Both panels are confirmed to offer 4,500 nits local peak brightness and high-frequency PWM dimming. The displays of the foldable are claimed to have TÜV Rheinland global eye protection 3.0 certification and Zeiss Master colour certification.

Further, the executive confirmed that the Vivo X Fold 5 offers extreme cold resistance. All functions of the phone are said to operate normally even after being kept at -20°C for a long time.

Vivo X Fold 5 is claimed to meet an IP5X-rated build for dust resistance and an IPX9+ rating for water resistance. Vivo says the foldable can withstand being opened and closed 1,000 times, even at a depth of 1 meter underwater. 

Vivo kicked off the teaser campaign for the X Fold 5 last week in China. It is confirmed to come with a thin and lightweight build that will be considerably lighter than last year's Vivo X Fold 3, which weighs 219g.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications (Expected)

Recent leaks have suggested that the Vivo X Fold 5 will weigh 209g. It is speculated to feature an 8.03-inch foldable inner display and a 6.53-inch cover display. The phone is said to get a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel sensors. 

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery and may support 90W wired and 30W wireless charging. It is believed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment

