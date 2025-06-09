Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence Models Expanded to Developers, Live Translation Feature Unveiled

WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence Models Expanded to Developers, Live Translation Feature Unveiled

WWDC 2025: With Foundation Models framework, third-party developers can build apps with Apple’s AI models.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 23:48 IST
WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence Models Expanded to Developers, Live Translation Feature Unveiled

Photo Credit: Apple

WWDC 2025: Live Translation is integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app

Highlights
  • Foundation Models framework will provide developers with on-device models
  • These models will not attract any API costs
  • Apple has also added ChatGPT support to Visual Intelligence
Advertisement

Apple made several artificial intelligence (AI)-related announcements, branded as Apple Intelligence, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 on Monday. During the keynote session, the company recapped the existing AI features amd unveiled new features that are now available for testing, and will be rolled out to users later this year. These new features include Live Translation, Workout Buddy in Apple Watch, ChatGPT integration in Visual Intelligence, updates to Genmoji and Image Playground experiences, as well as AI capabilities on Shortcuts.

Apple Brings Foundation Models Framework to Developers

Craig Federighi, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Software Engineering at Apple, announced that the tech giant is now opening up access to its on-device foundation models to third-party app developers. These AI models also power several Apple Intelligence features. Developers can access these AI proprietary models to build new features within their apps, or entirely new apps via the Foundation Models Framework.

Apple highlighted that since these are on-device models, these AI capabilities will function even when a device is offline. Notably, it will also ensure that the user data never leaves the device. For developers, they will not have to pay any application programming interface (API) cost for on-cloud inference. The framework natively supports Swift, allowing developers to access the AI models seamlessly. Additionally, the framework also supports guided generation, tool calling, and more.

New Apple Intelligence Features

Federighi mentioned that Siri will not be getting the advanced AI features teased at last year's WWDC till 2026, which is when Apple will share more information about it. However, this year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to ship a few more Apple Intelligence features.

Live Translation

The biggest new arrival is Live Translation. The AI-powered feature is being integrated into the Messages app, FaceTime, and the Phone app to allow users to easily communicate with those who speak a different language. It is an on-device feature, which means the conversations will not leave the users' devices.

live translation apple Live Translation

Live Translation feature
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Live Translation will automatically translate messages in the Messages app. Users will see an option to automatically translate their messages as they type, and they can then send it to their friends and colleagues in a language they speak and understand. Similarly, when the user receives a new message in a different language, the feature will instantly translate it.

On FaceTime calls, the feature will automatically add live captions in users' language to help them follow along. During phone calls, Live Translation will translate what a person says in real-time and speak it aloud.

Visual Intelligence

Apart from Live Translation, Apple is also updating Visual Intelligence. iPhone users can now ask ChatGPT questions while looking through their device's camera. The OpenAI chatbot will know what the user is looking at and understand the context to answer user queries. It can also search apps such as Google and Etsy to find similar images and products. Additionally, users can also look for a product online just by highlighting it in their camera.

Apple says Visual Intelligence can also recognise when a user is looking at an event, and automatically show suggestion to add it to their calendar. 

Further, by pressing the same buttons used to take a screenshot, users can now share the image with the feature and ask questions about it.

Workout Buddy

The Apple Watch is also getting an AI feature. Dubbed Workout Buddy, the new workout experience takes a user's workout data and fitness history to generate personalised motivational insights while they workout. The feature collects and analyses data such as heart rate, pace, distance, personal fitness milestones, and more.

Then, the company's new text-to-speech (TTS) model translates these insights into a voice-based output. Apple says the voices were built using data from its Fitness+ trainers to provide the right energy, style, and tonality for a workout.

Workout Buddy will be available on Apple Watch with Bluetooth headphones. It also requires an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone device nearby. The feature will first be available in English for select workouts such as outdoor and indoor running and walking, outdoor cycling, high intensity interval training (HIIT), and functional and traditional strength training.

Genmoji and Image Playground

Genmoji and Image Playgrounds are also getting updates this year. In Genmoji, users will now be able to mix together emoji and add a text prompt to create new variations. Users will also be able change expressions and personal attributes (such as hairstyle) when making images inspired by family and friends using Genmoji and Image Playground.

image playground apple Image Playground

New Image Playground styles
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Image Playground is also being integrated with ChatGPT to offer new image styles. Users will be able to tap Any Style and describe what they're looking for. The description is then sent to ChatGPT which creates the image. Users will have to give consent to share this data with the OpenAI chatbot.

Shortcuts

The tech giant is also integrating Apple Intelligence to its Shortcuts app. With this, users will see actions such as summarising text with Writing Tools or creating images with Image Playground. Additionally, they will be able to use both on-device and Private Cloud Compute models to generate responses that add to the rest of their shortcut.

Highlighting an example, the company said in a blog post, “a student can build a shortcut that uses the Apple Intelligence model to compare an audio transcription of a class lecture to the notes they took, and add any key points they may have missed.” Additionally, users can also take help of ChatGPT to provide responses that add to their shortcut.

Finally, the company announced that Apple Intelligence features will also be available in eight more languages later this year including Danish, Duth, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WWDC 2025, Apple, Apple Intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Hints at 'Return' of Halo: Combat Evolved Next Year
WWDC 2025: Apple Announces iOS 26 With New Liquid Glass Design, Apple Intelligence Enhancements and More

Related Stories

WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence Models Expanded to Developers, Live Translation Feature Unveiled
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Announces iOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, These New Features
  2. WWDC 2025 Highlights: Apple Unveils iOS 26, macOS 26 and Liquid Glass UI
  3. iQOO 13 and More Available With Discounts During iQOO 5th Anniversary Sale
  4. Poco F7 India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Vivo T4 Ultra Chipset, Display Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Unpacked Event Said to Be Held Mid-July
  7. WazirX Parent Zettai Seeks Moratorium Extension, Responds to Court Criticism
  8. WhatApp May Soon Let You Choose Media Auto-Download Quality on Android
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2025: Apple Announces iOS 26 With New Liquid Glass Design, Apple Intelligence Enhancements and More
  2. WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence Models Expanded to Developers, Live Translation Feature Unveiled
  3. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Hints at 'Return' of Halo: Combat Evolved Next Year
  4. Vivo X Fold 5 Design Teased; Confirmed to Feature 8T LTPO Panels, Meet IP5X and IPX9+ Certifications
  5. Oppo K13x 5G Price Range in India Tipped; Alleged Retail Box Suggests Flat Display
  6. WWDC 2025: Apple Faces AI, Regulatory Challenges As it Woos Developers at Annual Conference
  7. WazirX Parent Zettai Urges Singapore Court to Review WazirX Restructuring, Extend Moratorium
  8. AI+ Smartwatch With Built-in TWS Tipped to Launch in June; Retail Box Image Leaked
  9. Vivo T4 Ultra to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC; Camera, Display Features Revealed
  10. Capcom Reveals Resident Evil Requiem at Summer Game Fest, Launch Set for February 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »