Apple made several artificial intelligence (AI)-related announcements, branded as Apple Intelligence, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 on Monday. During the keynote session, the company recapped the existing AI features amd unveiled new features that are now available for testing, and will be rolled out to users later this year. These new features include Live Translation, Workout Buddy in Apple Watch, ChatGPT integration in Visual Intelligence, updates to Genmoji and Image Playground experiences, as well as AI capabilities on Shortcuts.

Apple Brings Foundation Models Framework to Developers

Craig Federighi, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Software Engineering at Apple, announced that the tech giant is now opening up access to its on-device foundation models to third-party app developers. These AI models also power several Apple Intelligence features. Developers can access these AI proprietary models to build new features within their apps, or entirely new apps via the Foundation Models Framework.

Apple highlighted that since these are on-device models, these AI capabilities will function even when a device is offline. Notably, it will also ensure that the user data never leaves the device. For developers, they will not have to pay any application programming interface (API) cost for on-cloud inference. The framework natively supports Swift, allowing developers to access the AI models seamlessly. Additionally, the framework also supports guided generation, tool calling, and more.

New Apple Intelligence Features

Federighi mentioned that Siri will not be getting the advanced AI features teased at last year's WWDC till 2026, which is when Apple will share more information about it. However, this year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to ship a few more Apple Intelligence features.

Live Translation

The biggest new arrival is Live Translation. The AI-powered feature is being integrated into the Messages app, FaceTime, and the Phone app to allow users to easily communicate with those who speak a different language. It is an on-device feature, which means the conversations will not leave the users' devices.

Live Translation feature

Photo Credit: Apple

Live Translation will automatically translate messages in the Messages app. Users will see an option to automatically translate their messages as they type, and they can then send it to their friends and colleagues in a language they speak and understand. Similarly, when the user receives a new message in a different language, the feature will instantly translate it.

On FaceTime calls, the feature will automatically add live captions in users' language to help them follow along. During phone calls, Live Translation will translate what a person says in real-time and speak it aloud.

Visual Intelligence

Apart from Live Translation, Apple is also updating Visual Intelligence. iPhone users can now ask ChatGPT questions while looking through their device's camera. The OpenAI chatbot will know what the user is looking at and understand the context to answer user queries. It can also search apps such as Google and Etsy to find similar images and products. Additionally, users can also look for a product online just by highlighting it in their camera.

Apple says Visual Intelligence can also recognise when a user is looking at an event, and automatically show suggestion to add it to their calendar.

Further, by pressing the same buttons used to take a screenshot, users can now share the image with the feature and ask questions about it.

Workout Buddy

The Apple Watch is also getting an AI feature. Dubbed Workout Buddy, the new workout experience takes a user's workout data and fitness history to generate personalised motivational insights while they workout. The feature collects and analyses data such as heart rate, pace, distance, personal fitness milestones, and more.

Then, the company's new text-to-speech (TTS) model translates these insights into a voice-based output. Apple says the voices were built using data from its Fitness+ trainers to provide the right energy, style, and tonality for a workout.

Workout Buddy will be available on Apple Watch with Bluetooth headphones. It also requires an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone device nearby. The feature will first be available in English for select workouts such as outdoor and indoor running and walking, outdoor cycling, high intensity interval training (HIIT), and functional and traditional strength training.

Genmoji and Image Playground

Genmoji and Image Playgrounds are also getting updates this year. In Genmoji, users will now be able to mix together emoji and add a text prompt to create new variations. Users will also be able change expressions and personal attributes (such as hairstyle) when making images inspired by family and friends using Genmoji and Image Playground.

New Image Playground styles

Photo Credit: Apple

Image Playground is also being integrated with ChatGPT to offer new image styles. Users will be able to tap Any Style and describe what they're looking for. The description is then sent to ChatGPT which creates the image. Users will have to give consent to share this data with the OpenAI chatbot.

Shortcuts

The tech giant is also integrating Apple Intelligence to its Shortcuts app. With this, users will see actions such as summarising text with Writing Tools or creating images with Image Playground. Additionally, they will be able to use both on-device and Private Cloud Compute models to generate responses that add to the rest of their shortcut.

Highlighting an example, the company said in a blog post, “a student can build a shortcut that uses the Apple Intelligence model to compare an audio transcription of a class lecture to the notes they took, and add any key points they may have missed.” Additionally, users can also take help of ChatGPT to provide responses that add to their shortcut.

Finally, the company announced that Apple Intelligence features will also be available in eight more languages later this year including Danish, Duth, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese.